ComicBook
Twitter Blue Verification Tricks GTA 6, Nintendo Fans
Twitter Blue's new verification system is rolling out and as one might expect it's already causing problems for Grand Theft Auto VI and Nintendo fans. In October, Elon Musk officially took control of Twitter and began making significant changes to make the company profitable and promote "free speech". This started by laying off half of the company, reducing costs in the process, but reports began to trickle out that the company may have laid off too many vital people and had to ask some people to return. Twitter went on to announce that users would be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for $8/month and get a verified blue checkmark like celebrities and other high profile accounts. Many feared this would lead to widespread misinformation and impersonation... and that's exactly what has happened.
Trump Reportedly ‘Furious’ at Oz’s Flop, Blames Melania and Hannity
Former President Donald Trump is “furious” about Tuesday’s lackluster midterm showing, tossing his ire at Dr. Oz and blaming his wife Melania for advising him to endorse the TV celeb, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported. Hours later, Semafor reported that Trump is also pointing the finger at Fox News star Sean Hannity, his pal and unofficial adviser. Trump suffered a poor night with several of his swing state endorsements losing key races, including gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Oz conceded to Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania after losing a highly contested race that may determine Senate...
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Lauren Boebert's race to remain the Colorado District 3 Representative against the Democrat Adam Frisch has proven to be closer than expected.
People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices
"I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."
ComicBook
Call of Duty Planning "Premium Release" for 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just dropped last month, but Activision is already looking ahead to the future of the franchise. Today the publisher released its third quarter earnings report, in which Activision revealed that it plans to have a "premium release" in the Call of Duty series in 2023. Naturally, no specific details were revealed about the game, or what form it will take, but that should be exciting news for fans of the series!
Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate These 50 Hilarious Tweets Before A Certain Billionaire Ruins Everything
"Just heard a guy at the dog park tell his dog 'NO!' and then more quietly, 'We talked about this!'" —@NicCageMatch
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
18 Tweets For Anyone Who Already Watched "From Scratch" And Is Still Crying About It Days Later
So...who's starting the From Scratch support group?
ComicBook
Robert Downey Jr. HBO Series The Sympathizer Confirms Cast
HBO's The Sympathizer has officially found its ensemble cast. On Wednesday, the premium cable channel announced the main cast for the upcoming satirical drama series, which will feature former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr. in multiple supporting roles. The casting process involved a worldwide open casting call and an extensive search across the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam. The series will be led by Cowboy Bebop's Hoa Xunude, who will portray the Captain, a spy for North Vietnam embedded in the refugee community in Los Angeles. Caught between his conflicting loyalties, he'll ultimately have to decide what it means to sympathize.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Fans Worried Following Tweet From Blizzard Boss
Over the weekend we relayed word of a report claiming that Diablo 4 is releasing sometime this April. Officially, the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game is slated for a "2023" release. So, if accurate, this April release window would be the narrowest release window Diablo fans have received so far. That said, it looks like it may not be accurate, or at least that's what comments from Mike Ybarra suggest.
ComicBook
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Joins Tumblr to Put Deadpool Ryan Reynolds in His Place
Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter has joined Tumblr to put Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in his place. Recently, the Marvel actor announced that he would be joining the social media platform after the myriad changes at Twitter caused him to start looking around. Because the Merc With A Mouth needs to be reined in, Carter stepped up to the task. On Twitter, her account has been a bonafide success story as she built up a following of fans of all ages who loved her as the DC Comics superhero. Tumblr isn't nearly as dominated by brands and celebrities, so it will be interesting to see how the two fare over there. With the Wonder Woman actress' penchant for reposting art with attributing credit, she'll probably be just fine. Check out how animated their back and forth was down below!
ComicBook
The Last of Us Actor Says the HBO Series Has One of the Best Hours of TV Ever
HBO's The Last of Us is based on one of the most critically-acclaimed video games of all-time, but it remains to be seen whether the show can reach the same heights. In a new interview with Collider, actor Murray Bartlett was asked about his role in the series. Bartlett is set to play Frank in the show, and while he admitted to Collider that he isn't very familiar with the source material, he has been impressed with the adaptation. In fact, Bartlett revealed that the script for one particular episode is "one of the best hours of television" that he's ever read!
