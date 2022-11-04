Cops Find Oldsmar Man Hiding In Hotel Closet While Rescuing Teen That He Was Sex Trafficking

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit have arrested an Oldsmar man for one count of human trafficking, multiple counts related to a sexual relationship with a minor, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

On July 7, 2022, detectives located a missing juvenile at the Tampa Bay Extended Stay Hotel located at 6500 Ulmerton Road in Largo.

Upon making contact with the juvenile, detectives also located 27-year-old Xavier Dushawn Vanellison hiding in the closet of the shared hotel room.

Detectives say the juvenile had been missing since March 23, 2022, and learned that the juvenile was posted on websites and social media platforms to offer escort services.

The juvenile also disclosed to detectives that she met Vanellison around May of 2022, when she was 16 years old, and began working for him by engaging in sexual acts for money with other men.

According to detectives, Vanellison engaged in a sexual relationship with the juvenile and also took explicit photos of her. Detectives say Vanellison created online profiles, advertising the sale of sexual acts with the juvenile.

On November 3, 2022, detectives arrested Vanellison and charged him with one count of Human Trafficking, one count of Unlawful Sex Acts with a Minor, one count of Child Abuse, one count of Possession of Cocaine, ten counts of promoting the Sexual Performance of a Child and 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Vanellison was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

