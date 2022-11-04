Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia Notes: Why we love sports
It’s never too early to be a hero. Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe probably does not see himself as a hero.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill's Burleson headed to ETSU
Megan Burleson left Science Hill as one of the best girls soccer players in school history. She said she’s ready for the next challenge, and East Tennessee State University is the place that offers it.
Johnson City Press
Reserves lift ETSU past Emory & Henry
East Tennessee State’s basketball team showed something it didn’t have last year in its season opener. The Bucs have some depth.
Johnson City Press
Saylors ready for last dance at Greene Stadium
Jacob Saylors can’t believe it’s coming to an end. East Tennessee State’s star running back will take the field at Greene Stadium for one last time Saturday as the Bucs play host to Western Carolina.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously has voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association or TSBA to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board Tuesday night voted 5-0 to move the 2023-24 fall break a week back a week, from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6, to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
Johnson City Press
Cloudland's McKinney running into record books
They like to run in Roan Mountain. Cloudland’s Gage McKinney ran his way into the football record books Friday night, and has a chance to do more.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School closed until Wednesday
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School announced Monday that it will be closed for two days due to illness. RCS Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said officials decided to close after more than 25% of the student body was absent on Friday due to illness.
Johnson City Press
Bucs learning life lessons in tough season
The game of football can mirror real life with all the ups and downs, and the way East Tennessee State coach George Quarles figures, his players have learned a lot about life this season, even if it’s been a difficult lesson. “Our guys, they’ve done what they’re supposed to...
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 7
Nov. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several articles with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 6. Readers learned that “A.M. Molesworth has gone to Blacksburg, N.C., where he is superintending the construction of a branch of the Ohio River and Charleston Railway.”
Johnson City Press
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Johnson City Press
New Fastpace Health clinic to open in Johnson City
Fastpace Health will soon open a new walk-in urgent care clinic in Johnson City. The clinic at 1800 W. Market St. will open on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Johnson City Press
City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray
It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area’s largest new development in decades.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Planning Commission green-lights Keebler Annexation, sending it to City Commission
The Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit residential development in Gray, will head to the Johnson City Commission for first reading next week after it passed through the city’s Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday. It stands to be the largest residential development to occur in Gray in decades if it’s...
Johnson City Press
Appalachian Power announces rate increase
KINGSPORT – Appalachian Power announced Wednesday it has increased rates for residential, commercial and industrial consumers throughout the Kingsport area. “Ensuring customer costs are as low as possible is a daily priority for us,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We recognize these are difficult times for many people and families, and we want customers to reach out to us early on if they are struggling to pay their bill.”
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will holding a cleanup this Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
wbtw.com
Virginia wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened many homes
DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend. Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry said a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continued the attempt to contain it.
Comments / 0