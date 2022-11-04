ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Al Sharpton Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Controversy

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has received a ton of criticism over the past week for sharing a link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on social media. The film features language that is "untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion." The Nets ultimately suspended Irving...
IRVING, NY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy