NFL fans were mixed on the Texans' scorching red alternate helmets for their TNF date with the Eagles

In trying to topple the NFL’s leading juggernaut, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Texans brought more to the table than their current roster of football players on Thursday night.

The evening was Houston’s first official showcase of some beautiful (to me, anyway) red alternate helmets. The new metal lids are part of an overall different spin to many teams’ uniform palettes this season.

And even while the one-win Texans might be one of the worst teams in football — something tells me this fashionable scorching red look might have played a part in an early jump on Philadelphia. You see, Houston saw Teagan Quitoriano score a touchdown on a quick, opening 5:37 possession to take an early 7-0 lead.

That isn’t what oddsmakers with BetMGM expected, as the Texans had +550 pregame odds to actually not score a touchdown.

I guess when you’ve got some slick new helmets, it really is all about looking good (or at least feeling good) and playing well. NFL fans were a bit more up and down when it came to the Texans’ red alternate helmets.

NFL fans had mixed opinions about the Texans' red alternate helmets