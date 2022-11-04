ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Weinstein attorney, accuser clash over her memory of assault

By ANDREW DALTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41WmiZ_0iy3xS0c00
1 of 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein suggested Thursday that the shifts in a massage therapist’s account of a 2010 sexual assault by the former movie mogul meant she had fabricated details, while she insisted that working through the trauma had drawn out more accurate memories.

Weinstein attorney Mark Werksman pointed out differences over time in stories she told to police and prosecutors in 2019 and 2020, in her testimony to a grand jury last year, and in her words on the witness stand Wednesday, when she said Weinstein had trapped her in a bathroom, masturbated in front of her and groped her breasts after hiring her for a massage in his Beverly Hills hotel room.

“Do you think your memory is better now than it was three years ago?” Werksman asked.

“Yes,” she answered. At another point she said, “My memory was foggy then, but I remember everything now.”

The woman said discussions about the assault with friends, authorities, a therapist and others had brought clarity and made her face difficult details that she had buried in her memory.

Werksman asked if the conversations represented an effort “to build consensus.”

The woman insisted it wasn’t.

“The more I spoke about it, the more I recalled the trauma that happened to me,” she said. “I was blocking it out for so long.”

The woman is going by Jane Doe in court. The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused.

Weinstein is charged with sexual battery by restraint for the incident, one of 11 sexual assault counts involving five women he’s charged with at his Los Angeles trial. He has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York.

Werksman especially dwelt on whether Weinstein touched her over or under her clothes, suggesting her story suspiciously shifted over time to include the skin-on-skin contact required by California law for sexual battery.

“You didn’t change your story from ‘it didn’t happen at all,’ to ‘I’m 95% sure’ to ‘I’m 100% sure’ so that they could criminally prosecute Mr. Weinstein?” Werksman asked.

“No,” she said.

“Your story is like the US economy, eight percent inflation, isn’t it?” Werksman said, though the judge rejected the question after an objection.

She testified Wednesday that she had been embarrassed and humiliated that she had allowed herself to be alone with Weinstein several times more, including two more massages where she said he engaged in similar unwanted sexual behavior.

The defense seized on the issue during cross-examination.

“He calls for another massage, and you say ‘buzz off creep’ and hang up, right?” Werksman asked.

“No,” woman said.

“No, Werksman replied, ”you schedule another massage.”

During the first massage, Weinstein and the woman discussed her writing a book about her techniques for the publishing arm of his movie company, Miramax.

Werksman suggested that the woman had done a consensual sexual favor for Weinstein to better her chances of being published.

“You pursued a book deal because that was your end of a bargain for having sexual relations with Mr. Weinstein, correct?” he asked.

“Incorrect,” she said.

The woman said the book had been Weinstein’s idea, and while she was intrigued and took part in several months of emails with his employees, the decision to drop it was mutual.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/harvey-weinstein

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge

Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cinemablend

Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Paul Haggis Rape Trial: Leah Remini to Testify as Character Witness on Defense’s Behalf

A judge ruled at Paul Haggis’ rape lawsuit trial that the defense could call on Leah Remini — who, like Haggis, is a former Scientologist — to testify as a character witness. Before the trial started in Oct., it was reported that the actress and perhaps the Church’s most high-profile critic could be a potential witness for the defense. On Friday, the judge sided with the Haggis’ lawyers in allowing Remini to testify — over Zoom — in the trial’s coming days. Remini’s testimony would attempt to lend credence to Haggis’ claims that the rape lawsuit against him was perhaps orchestrated...
The Independent

Rape survivor shares shocking photo of her injuries to warn others: ‘I was fighting for my life’

A rape survivor shared a shocking photo of her injuries to warn others after she was attacked by a homeless man. Marissa Young, 44, from Torrance, California, south of Los Angeles, was raped when she was walking her dogs on 31 July. She was attacked by Darrel Dean Waters, 46, per CBS News. He had recently been freed on illegal possession of a dagger. Ms Young was walking close to a field when she was “tackled from behind,” according to KTLA. As many as eight of her teeth were knocked out during the attack. She told the outlet that...
TORRANCE, CA
The Independent

Victim’s mother says her heart is broken after son’s death linked to New York gang preying on gay men

The mother of a victim has spoken out about a New York gang that preys on gay men after her son was killed during a work trip to Manhattan. The gang is suspected of cornering men at nightclubs in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan and is believed to have killed at least two people and to have drugged and robbed at least 12 other men, according to the New York Post. The New York Police Department is investigating a number of killings and robberies, including the unexplained deaths of two young men in the spring, who were ambushed under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Indian Supreme Court bans use of ‘patriarchal’ two-finger test in rape cases

India’s Supreme Court has prohibited the use of the “two-finger test” in rape cases and asked the federal government and the states to ensure that the controversial practice is stopped.On Monday a two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli lashed out at the continued use of the practice despite repeated interventions by the apex court.The bench said: “This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. “The so-called test has no scientific basis. It instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women. The two-finger test must not be conducted......
CBS San Francisco

Judge rejects Elizabeth Holmes new trial plea; Theranos founder facing 20 years in prison

SAN JOSE — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness's recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn't enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company.The ruling issued late Monday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is the latest setback for Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star who once boasted an estimated net worth of $4.5 billion but is now facing up to 20 years prison that would separate her from her 1-year-old son.In the...
WSB Radio

Bid for new trial fails, Elizabeth Holmes awaits sentencing

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution witness's recent remorseful attempt to contact her wasn't enough to award her another chance to avoid a potential prison sentence for defrauding investors at her blood-testing company.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy