Connell: Put good people in place

NORTH SMITHFIELD – William Connell recently addressed how he has tried to approach serving on the North Smithfield School Committee. “I believe the North Smithfield Public Schools will be strong, regardless of how the next School Committee is configured,” Connell said. “Some years ago, I headed a small...
Dusablon visits Parkview Manor

WOONSOCKET/NORTH SMITHFIELD – Last month, Glenn Dusablon, candidate for House District 49 representing Woonsocket and North Smithfield, met with members of the Parkview Manor community to discuss his plans for Woonsocket and his campaign. He was joined by State Sen. Melissa Murray, Attorney General Peter Neronha, and other candidates seeking office. After presenting their ideas and taking questions, Dusablon and the candidates dined with attendees.
Burrillville Town Council candidates: An apples to apples comparison

BURRILLVILLE – Five candidates are vying for four seats on the Burrillville Town Council, and while they have already said much to potential voters in various press releases, you may be wondering how they stack up side by side. NRI NOW asked the candidates to provide biographic information, along...
Sunday cartoon: Seasons of Safety kids’ coloring campaign

BURRILLVILLE – The “Seasons Of Safety” kids coloring campaign kicks off with this fall home fire safety and burn prevention coloring cartoon, featuring the Fearless Dino Protector Squad. It’s the end of Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, Nov., 6. We all turned our clocks back one hour...
Osier: Fiscal responsibility, accountability, and ethical leadership

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Former North Smithfield councilman Douglas Osier said he has been walking the neighborhoods and “listening directly to constituents.” He said he holds “a proven record” and believes “community input is critical to serving residents and advocating on their behalf.”. Osier believes...
