allongeorgia.com
Chattooga County Food Drive
Chattooga Family Connection’s (CFC) 6th Annual Home for the Holidays event is fast approaching. It will be held Thursday, November 17th from 1pm-3pm. The event will be at the Community Resource Center/Esther Manor. “When it comes to Home for the Holidays, it’s the perfect time to see how our...
allongeorgia.com
The City of Summerville Annual Christmas Parade Takes To The Streets Friday, December 2 Followed by Victorian Christmas
The City of Summerville is gearing up for the 2021 Christmas Parade, to be held this Friday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Winter Wonderland”. Trophies will be awarded by the Summerville Recreation Department for the top 3 float entries and prize monies in the amount of $250.00 for 1st Place, $100.00 for 2nd Place, and $75.00 for 3rd Place will be awarded by Summerville Main Street.
allongeorgia.com
Chattooga GICH and AGCI Teams Attend Trainings
Olivia Knauss (Paradise Garden), Susan Locklear (Summerville Main Street), Harold Cunningham (Friends of Sloppy Floyd), Jeff Gardner (US Forestry), and Cindy McGraw (Chattooga Chamber) all went through the AGCI workshop at Lake Junaluska, NC Oct 24-27. The project they developed with their coach, Cheryl Smith (Georgia Dept of Agriculture) and the plan of action will be reported over the next several months.
allongeorgia.com
Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month, and Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites invite you to celebrate the legacy of Georgia’s first people. The history and traditions of these vibrant cultures are told by the earthen mounds that remain at Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site in Cartersville and Kolomoki Mounds State Park in Blakely.
allongeorgia.com
Celebration of Life held for Zay and Drae
The Chattooga community gathered to pay their final respects to two Chattooga High School football players killed in a deadly crash. Hundreds gathered at North Summerville Baptist Church for the celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius (Drae) Dozier and 15-year-old Xaviar (Zay) Gray. “For a week the community came...
franchising.com
Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership
Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in Georgia
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be excited to learn that a popular grocery store chain recently opened another brand-new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
allongeorgia.com
Red Top Mountain’s Makeover
Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
allongeorgia.com
First students graduate from GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program
Leaders from Georgia Power joined with officials from Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) and state and local representatives Monday, Oct. 31, at GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart to congratulate the first graduates of GNTC’s new Electrical Lineworker Program. Through the collaboration between Georgia Power and GNTC, 18...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces
The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other n. GA counties, but subtropical storm Nicole not on track to hit north Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties due to subtropical storm Nicole, but adds that the storm is not headed our way. The NWS writes that there is no hazardous weather expected today, and that on its current trajectory the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas
Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
Cobb school board member stokes controversy with Catholic comments
Cobb school board member insults Catholics as fellow Republican faces heated reelection battle.
WAAY-TV
Flu spike leads to closure of Alabama schools
Albertville City Schools sent students home early Thursday and will teach them virtually on Friday. They will return to school Monday.
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
WDEF
Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
