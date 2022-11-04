ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA



allongeorgia.com

Chattooga County Food Drive

Chattooga Family Connection’s (CFC) 6th Annual Home for the Holidays event is fast approaching. It will be held Thursday, November 17th from 1pm-3pm. The event will be at the Community Resource Center/Esther Manor. “When it comes to Home for the Holidays, it’s the perfect time to see how our...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

The City of Summerville Annual Christmas Parade Takes To The Streets Friday, December 2 Followed by Victorian Christmas

The City of Summerville is gearing up for the 2021 Christmas Parade, to be held this Friday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Winter Wonderland”. Trophies will be awarded by the Summerville Recreation Department for the top 3 float entries and prize monies in the amount of $250.00 for 1st Place, $100.00 for 2nd Place, and $75.00 for 3rd Place will be awarded by Summerville Main Street.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Chattooga GICH and AGCI Teams Attend Trainings

Olivia Knauss (Paradise Garden), Susan Locklear (Summerville Main Street), Harold Cunningham (Friends of Sloppy Floyd), Jeff Gardner (US Forestry), and Cindy McGraw (Chattooga Chamber) all went through the AGCI workshop at Lake Junaluska, NC Oct 24-27. The project they developed with their coach, Cheryl Smith (Georgia Dept of Agriculture) and the plan of action will be reported over the next several months.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month, and Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites invite you to celebrate the legacy of Georgia’s first people. The history and traditions of these vibrant cultures are told by the earthen mounds that remain at Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site in Cartersville and Kolomoki Mounds State Park in Blakely.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Celebration of Life held for Zay and Drae

The Chattooga community gathered to pay their final respects to two Chattooga High School football players killed in a deadly crash. Hundreds gathered at North Summerville Baptist Church for the celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius (Drae) Dozier and 15-year-old Xaviar (Zay) Gray. “For a week the community came...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
franchising.com

Cicis Pizza in Chattanooga Welcomes New Ownership

Iconic Endless Pizza Buffet in Tennessee Now Under Ownership of Entrepreneurial Dream Team. November 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Cicis Pizza announced today the new ownership of its Chattanooga restaurant with husband-and-wife duo Meg and Aaron Wasik, who officially took ownership of the location on August 16. Cicis has been a staple in the Chattanooga community for over 20 years under the previous ownership of Steve and Barbie Potts. Steve passed away earlier this year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Red Top Mountain’s Makeover

Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
ACWORTH, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

First students graduate from GNTC’s Electrical Lineworker Program

Leaders from Georgia Power joined with officials from Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) and state and local representatives Monday, Oct. 31, at GNTC’s Polk County Campus in Rockmart to congratulate the first graduates of GNTC’s new Electrical Lineworker Program. Through the collaboration between Georgia Power and GNTC, 18...
ROCKMART, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces

The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
OOLTEWAH, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas

Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WDEF

Hamilton County Democrats Look Forward After Midterms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-At the Feed Table and Tavern on Main Street, the Hamilton County Democratic Party held its watch party. The mother-daughter duo of Allison and Meg Gorman were there along with some of their supporters as the results came in. The Hamilton County Democrats knew they were facing an...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

