Main Street Fayette (MSF) has several events planned for the upcoming weeks to get everyone into the holiday spirit — one of which being its biggest event of the year. To start off the season, MSF will be hosting the Kickoff the Holidays Shop Hop event this Friday and Saturday. This event will help the community get a head-start on their holiday shopping while supporting local downtown businesses.

FAYETTE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO