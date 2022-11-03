ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igePm_0iy3wxdk00

The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Houston Texans in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football from NRG Stadium.

The Eagles will look to stay undefeated when they take the field tonight with Jalen Hurts showing out this season and will look for their first 8-0 start in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Texans have struggled this season with a 1-5-1 start under Davis Mills and have high hopes of giving Philadelphia their first loss of the season.

This will be a great night of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans

  • When: Thursday, November 3
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV (FOX (WTXF – Philadelphia, PA), FOX (KRIV – Houston, TX)
  • Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

How to watch the TNF this season

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5) vs. Houston Texans

Over/Under: 45

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

