Missouri State

5 On Your Side

Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana

ST. LOUIS — Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment 3. The amendment proposed the legalization of the sale of recreational marijuana and the automatic expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry. The amendment will take effect in December, and...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District

MISSOURI, USA — Incumbent Ann Wagner kept her seat in the House Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Trish Gunby. Wagner, a Ballwin native, has held the office since 2013 and currently serves as a vice-ranking member on the Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. She has worked in the Republican Party and on GOP campaigns since the 1990s. She also served as U.S. Ambassador to Luxemburg under former President George W. Bush.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Updated election results: Illinois race results

ILLINOIS, USA — Voters in Illinois cast votes early or headed to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their vote on many key races in the state. Many critical races including governor, treasurer, secretary of state, U.S. Senate and local U.S. House races were up for grabs for many seeking re-election and first-time politicians.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

What you need to know about judges on the midterm ballot

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — When you walk into a voting booth Tuesday, you will see a lot of names at the bottom of your ballot that you may or may not recognize. While judges are usually lesser known than candidates running for office in the executive or legislative branches of government, voters can still decide the fates of careers in the judicial branch as well.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Sam Page defeats Mark Mantovani for St. Louis County Executive

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive. The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Updated election results: St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive. The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019. On Tuesday, Page won his first full term as county executive.
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
5 On Your Side

'As close to the real thing as we can get': St. Louis County firefighters get realistic disaster training

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 7 and 9, firefighters from across St. Louis County participated in two large-scale disaster exercises to prepare for a worst-case scenario. This was an earthquake simulation at 8656 Delmar Avenue in Olivette and a parking structure collapse simulation at the Fred Weber Quarry in Maryland Heights.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

FEMA distributes $5.5M to Metro East residents impacted by July flooding

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A good amount of progress has been made in the Metro East after the historic flooding that hit the area in July. On Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that $5.5 million has been distributed to survivors between East St. Louis and Caseyville, Illinois. These areas were impacted by historic flooding between July 25 and 28.
CASEYVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

