Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana. So, you may be wondering how people voted across the...
Missouri voters pass Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana
ST. LOUIS — Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment 3. The amendment proposed the legalization of the sale of recreational marijuana and the automatic expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry. The amendment will take effect in December, and...
Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer wins 6th term in U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd District
MISSOURI, USA — Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer will serve a sixth term in office representing Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House. This will be his eighth term overall representing the state in Congress. He defeated Democrat Bethany Mann to represent the district that consists of St. Charles, Jefferson...
Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District
MISSOURI, USA — Incumbent Ann Wagner kept her seat in the House Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Trish Gunby. Wagner, a Ballwin native, has held the office since 2013 and currently serves as a vice-ranking member on the Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. She has worked in the Republican Party and on GOP campaigns since the 1990s. She also served as U.S. Ambassador to Luxemburg under former President George W. Bush.
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
Updated election results: Illinois race results
ILLINOIS, USA — Voters in Illinois cast votes early or headed to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to cast their vote on many key races in the state. Many critical races including governor, treasurer, secretary of state, U.S. Senate and local U.S. House races were up for grabs for many seeking re-election and first-time politicians.
What you need to know about judges on the midterm ballot
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — When you walk into a voting booth Tuesday, you will see a lot of names at the bottom of your ballot that you may or may not recognize. While judges are usually lesser known than candidates running for office in the executive or legislative branches of government, voters can still decide the fates of careers in the judicial branch as well.
Sam Page defeats Mark Mantovani for St. Louis County Executive
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, defeated marketing executive Mark Mantovani to win a full term as St. Louis County Executive. The race was a rematch of the 2020 Democratic primary when Page defeated Mantovani and two other candidates. Page went on to win the general election to finish out the vacated term of Steve Stenger, who pleaded guilty to multiple federal corruption charges in 2019.
Updated election results: St. Louis County Executive race
St. Louis County Executive candidates work campaign trail all the way to election week
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Candidates are hitting the ground hard in these final hours before election day on Tuesday. The two men on the ticket for St. Louis County Executive, the incumbent, Sam Page and his opponent Mark Mantovani, spent time rallying voters all weekend. St. Louis County...
'I hope you can find a parking spot': St. Charles Co. absentee turnout surpasses 2018 midterms
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Turning into the St. Charles County Election Office Monday during the lunch rush, Carolyn Hanneken joked about the crowds. "I hope you can find a parking spot," she said. From her car, Judith Mullins scanned the line at the front door saying "it went from...
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Voter turnout varies in parts of St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The 2022 Election is starting to take shape a week into early voting in Missouri. In St. Louis County, 27,728 ballots have been cast. Election officials said there is a high concentration of voters in West and South County. However, voter turnout in North...
UMSL 'shocked and disappointed' St. Louis County didn't give it $10M for workforce district
ST. LOUIS — The leader of the University of Missouri-St. Louis said the school is "shocked and disappointed" that St. Louis County did not ultimately provide $10 million in federal funds for a planned business and workforce district on its campus. The County Council late last month chose projects...
'As close to the real thing as we can get': St. Louis County firefighters get realistic disaster training
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Nov. 7 and 9, firefighters from across St. Louis County participated in two large-scale disaster exercises to prepare for a worst-case scenario. This was an earthquake simulation at 8656 Delmar Avenue in Olivette and a parking structure collapse simulation at the Fred Weber Quarry in Maryland Heights.
St. Louis County, community partners hope for a continued future with Emerson Electric
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — City leaders and community partners across the St. Louis region are working on ways to continue a relationship with Emerson Electric now that the manufacturer has announced plans to move its headquarters out of Ferguson, Missouri. The manufacturing giant, which creates automation products and...
$188M industrial park would add to the sector's boom in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A developer is proposing a $188 million industrial park, adding to that use in the area and continuing the building boom for the sector in St. Louis County. NorthPoint Development, the most prolific industrial developer in St. Louis, is asking for feedback on conceptual...
Chick-fil-A proposed at vacant Steak 'n Shake in St. Louis County
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A vacant Steak ’n Shake restaurant would be torn down to build a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in a plan currently under consideration in Maryland Heights. The new fast-food drive-thru would be built at 12607 Dorsett Road in the Schnucks-anchored Dorsett Village shopping center.
FEMA distributes $5.5M to Metro East residents impacted by July flooding
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A good amount of progress has been made in the Metro East after the historic flooding that hit the area in July. On Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that $5.5 million has been distributed to survivors between East St. Louis and Caseyville, Illinois. These areas were impacted by historic flooding between July 25 and 28.
