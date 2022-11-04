Warmer weather prompts lawn mowers to stay in use in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Warmer weather in Nov. is keeping some lawn mowers in use.

Usually around this time, it’s mostly leaf cleanup. But mowers are saying they expect this landscaping to happen well into the end of the month.

One Champaign landscaper mows his lawn every week.

“In the spring it grows real fast and it’s every week,” landscaper Jose Cornejo said. “In the summer it slows down. Sometimes it’s just every other week, but the rain comes, and it starts growing again. So, we do it every week.”

Cornejo suggests for people to continue to mow their lawns. He expects for December to mostly be leaf cleanup.

