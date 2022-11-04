ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian governor whinges about neighbours holding loud parties, weddings and even a cliff diving competition near her taxpayer-funded Sydney Harbour mansion

By Peter Vincent
 6 days ago

The Governor of NSW and her husband made repeated noise complaints about parties on Sydney Harbour over the last three years, forcing popular family events to quieten down.

Margaret Beazley, 71, and her husband Dennis Wilson put in 'regular' complaints since taking up residence at Government House, an enormous taxpayer-funded mansion in the Botanic Gardens in 2019.

Many of the complaints were about noise from neighbouring events interrupting the 'dignity' of official ceremonies at Government House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FPog_0iy3w1yD00
The Governor of NSW and her husband made repeated noise complaints about parties on Sydney Harbour, forcing popular family events to quieten down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLWC0_0iy3w1yD00
The Governor and her husband were concerned about noisy neighbours as soon as they took office in May 2019 and their complaints included noise from party boats on the harbour

The complaints led to a charity fun run, a family cycling event and a diving event all reducing their noise levels, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Governor and her husband were concerned about noisy neighbours as soon as they took office in May 2019.

At an introductory meeting with Botanic Gardens and Domain representatives, Ms Beazley and Mr Wilson expressed concern at noise from major public events nearby, weddings and and sound they thought was coming from a harbourside bar.

'Concerns were raised about recent events such as Vivid, weddings, and noise that appeared to be coming from Busby’s Bar across Farm Cove (however, upon further investigation this appeared to be from functions held on boats on the Harbour, rather than a venue in the Garden),' said a statement from The Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tb99f_0iy3w1yD00
Margaret Beazley, 71, and her husband Dennis Wilson have made 'regular' complaints since taking up residence at Government House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amBMv_0iy3w1yD00
Botanic Gardens rangers were asked to make organisers of Light in the City, a family event in which parents and children rode bikes past light installations, quieten down

Then within weeks the residents of Government House had the volume turned down on major events.

The Adidas Run for the Oceans in June 2019 and Light in the City 2019 in September had to turn down their event speakers.

Government house representatives approached Botanic Gardens rangers over Light in the City, a family 'night of light, food and entertainment' in which parents and children rode bikes past light installations, to request it be quieter.

Recently the Red Bull Cliff Diving competition was forced to change sound-check times.

A Government House statement confirmed that after 'unexpected, intrusive disruptions' in early October, a representative asked the event to coordinate sound-check times.

The reason was so Queen’s Birthday Investiture Ceremonies in Government House state rooms on October 13 could 'maintain the desired dignity'.

But an unnamed NSW government source said noise complaints were 'regular' and 'a bit rich' considering it is a taxpayer-funded property and many of the events in question were for the public.

There is now concern the Governor's complaints could impact the return of major events at nearby sites including the Domain.

'You would think that the King’s representative would be happy that citizens and families can finally come together and enjoy events in The Domain again, rather than complain about them,' said Australian Festivals Association Managing Director Mitch Wilson.

Speaking on Nine's Today show on Friday, host Karl Stefanovic was aghast at reports the Governor had made noise complaints.

'What's going on with the world these days? I mean, it's filled with wowsers.

'Come on, they live in one of the best places in Australia. [They're] trying to do some functions, whatever, don't have the function there if there's stuff on.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayJ6v_0iy3w1yD00
Recently the Red Bull Cliff Diving competition was forced to change sound-check times after complaints from Government House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSLOG_0iy3w1yD00
The Governor and her husband live in the 25-room, taxpayer-funded 19th century mansion whose private landscaped gardens overlook the Opera House and Harbour 

The Governor and her husband live in the 25-room, taxpayer-funded 19th century mansion whose private landscaped gardens overlook the Opera House and Harbour.

Two years ago it was reported two rugs were set to be replaced in Government house, with taxpayers set to fork out $162,000 for them.

The 58 and 19 square-metre rugs were due to be billed to the NSW Government's Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Ms Beazley is paid an annual salary of $529,000 for the role.

Mr Wilson denied 'any inappropriate conduct' and added 'allegations' against him on the matter were 'simply inaccurate' to The Telegraph.

'Government House Sydney will not be making any further comment,' a statement to Daily Mail Australia said on Friday.

