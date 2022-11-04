Read full article on original website
Related
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices
"I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."
18 Tweets For Anyone Who Already Watched "From Scratch" And Is Still Crying About It Days Later
So...who's starting the From Scratch support group?
Kaley Cuoco Defends Jennifer Aniston After Brave IVF Reveal: ‘Stop Judging’
Kaley Cuoco, 36, is speaking out after Jennifer Aniston, 53, revealed she tried to have a baby in the past. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the Friends star along with her quote about how “challenging” that time in her life was, and added a caption with her thoughts on the situation. “You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes,” she wrote. “Stop assuming and judging every little thing! @jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!”
We Really Need To Talk About Lindsay Lohan — Like, She Is A Completely Different Person Than She Was A Few Years Ago
You may not know it, but we are fully living in the "Lohanaissance."
Andy Cohen shows off daughter Lucy’s ‘Flintstones’-inspired hairdo: ‘It’s fashion’
Months after Andy Cohen said he was "workshopping" ideas for daughter Lucy's hairstyles, he's presenting his first showpiece: A top knot from the Stone Age. "I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," said the 54-year-old Bravo host in a Nov. 6 Instagram video. Cohen compared his 6-month-old daughter Lucy's hairstyle to that of Pebbles, the fictional daughter on the 1960s animated sitcom "The Flintstones."
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb they rented out in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, had been staying at the Airbnb with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Bad Bunny makes history as first Latino named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year
Puerto Rican trap-reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny is Apple Music's 2022 Artist of the Year, the first Latin artist to receive the award. The four-time Latin Grammy and two-time Grammy winner has achieved all-time records in the past year, according to Apple Music. "Released this past May, Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist’s sixth project in four years, is Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and now the biggest Latin album of all time," the company said in a news release.
NBC News
534K+
Followers
59K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0