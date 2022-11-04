Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Wild turkeys discussed as nuisances in Lewiston
During Monday night's work session, the Lewiston City Council discussed the issue of wild turkeys being a nuisance to some neighborhoods. An officer with Idaho Fish and Game reported to council that wild turkey have reportedly damaged landscaping, roof tiles, and cars. Damage to cars happens when the birds see...
KLEWTV
Election results: Nez Perce County
These are the unofficial results from the Nez Perce County's auditor's office. Click here for all of Nez Perce County races and unofficial results. Shall Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam of Nez Perce County of the Second Judicial District be retained in office?. Yes 5,091/75.17%. No 1,682/24.83%. Shall Magistrate Karin Seubert of...
KLEWTV
Election results: Whitman Co. Commissioner District #3
These are the unofficial results for the Whitman County Commissioner Third District race. Click here for the unofficial results for all of Whitman County's races and ballot issues. Candidate/Votes/Percentage. Michael Largent (R) John-Mark Mahnkey (D)
KLEWTV
Veteran Challenge Coin creates suicide awareness, now available for local Veterans
On Monday, the Lewiston-Clarkston Sunrise District 5080 held a special ceremony to introduce the Veteran Challenge Coin. The coin is meant to represent the fellowship of U.S. Military Veterans and their commitment to help one another in times of need. LC Sunrise Rotary project manager Tom Aram told KLEW News...
KLEWTV
New jets and progress on the new terminal, a PUW update
KLEW News was at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Monday to watch an Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 jet depart from Pullman. The jet to Seattle began its service on November 1. Service on the Embraer 175 to Boise began in October. Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Executive Director Tony Bean says this...
KLEWTV
Teen driver cited in head-on collission in Latah County
Idaho State Police cited a 16-year-old drive on Saturday for driving too fast conditions following a head-on crash in Latah County. According to a press release, ISP said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 95 near mile post 356 in Latah County at about 5:10 p.m. on November 5, 2022.
KLEWTV
Vandals Remain Perfect at Home, Down EWU 48-16 in Kibbie Dome
The Idaho Vandals defeat the Eastern Washington Eagles 48-16, behind wide receiver Hayden Hatten's four touchdown day, tying the Idaho record. The Vandals improve to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in Big Sky Play.
KLEWTV
Suspected Fentanyl dealer has pattern of not following the law
According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's office, Michael McNamee has a pattern of failing to show up to court and failing to follow the law of Registering as a Sex Offender after a conviction. He also has a felony conviction for Escape, authorities said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
