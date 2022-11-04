ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

KLEWTV

Wild turkeys discussed as nuisances in Lewiston

During Monday night's work session, the Lewiston City Council discussed the issue of wild turkeys being a nuisance to some neighborhoods. An officer with Idaho Fish and Game reported to council that wild turkey have reportedly damaged landscaping, roof tiles, and cars. Damage to cars happens when the birds see...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Election results: Nez Perce County

These are the unofficial results from the Nez Perce County's auditor's office. Click here for all of Nez Perce County races and unofficial results. Shall Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam of Nez Perce County of the Second Judicial District be retained in office?. Yes 5,091/75.17%. No 1,682/24.83%. Shall Magistrate Karin Seubert of...
KLEWTV

Election results: Whitman Co. Commissioner District #3

These are the unofficial results for the Whitman County Commissioner Third District race. Click here for the unofficial results for all of Whitman County's races and ballot issues. Candidate/Votes/Percentage. Michael Largent (R) John-Mark Mahnkey (D)
KLEWTV

New jets and progress on the new terminal, a PUW update

KLEW News was at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Monday to watch an Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 jet depart from Pullman. The jet to Seattle began its service on November 1. Service on the Embraer 175 to Boise began in October. Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Executive Director Tony Bean says this...
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

Teen driver cited in head-on collission in Latah County

Idaho State Police cited a 16-year-old drive on Saturday for driving too fast conditions following a head-on crash in Latah County. According to a press release, ISP said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 95 near mile post 356 in Latah County at about 5:10 p.m. on November 5, 2022.
KLEWTV

Suspected Fentanyl dealer has pattern of not following the law

According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's office, Michael McNamee has a pattern of failing to show up to court and failing to follow the law of Registering as a Sex Offender after a conviction. He also has a felony conviction for Escape, authorities said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID

