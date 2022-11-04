Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Election results: State of Idaho
U.S. Senate - projected winner: Senator Mike Crapo. Mike Crapo (R): 237,288 votes, 58.71%. David Roth (D): 123,649 votes, 30.59%. Scott Cleveland (IND): 34,835 votes, 8.62%. Idaho Sierra Law (LIB): 2,840 votes, 0.70%. Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party):5,544 votes, 1.37%. Idaho Governor - projected winner: Brad Little. Brad Little (R):245,650votes,...
KLEWTV
Election results: State of Washington
These are the unofficial results from the Washington Secretary of State's Office. Click here for all of Washington State's races.
KLEWTV
"Simulated animals" deployed during hunting season to catch law-breaking hunters
Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers deploy “artificial simulated animals” during hunting season to catch law-breaking hunters. Commonly called ASAs, they are lifelike copies of deer, elk and other game species that look and act like the real thing. Simulated animals are typically used in areas where there’s...
KLEWTV
Biting cold temperatures this week
This week, our region will be seeing unseasonably cold temperatures with morning wind chills in the teens to single digits. According to Monday morning's briefing, the National Weather Service Spokane said that the band of snow that hammered Okanogan county Sunday and Sunday night will finally move into Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle on Monday.
