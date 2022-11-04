ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State



Election results: State of Idaho

U.S. Senate - projected winner: Senator Mike Crapo. Mike Crapo (R): 237,288 votes, 58.71%. David Roth (D): 123,649 votes, 30.59%. Scott Cleveland (IND): 34,835 votes, 8.62%. Idaho Sierra Law (LIB): 2,840 votes, 0.70%. Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party):5,544 votes, 1.37%. Idaho Governor - projected winner: Brad Little. Brad Little (R):245,650votes,...
IDAHO STATE


Biting cold temperatures this week

This week, our region will be seeing unseasonably cold temperatures with morning wind chills in the teens to single digits. According to Monday morning's briefing, the National Weather Service Spokane said that the band of snow that hammered Okanogan county Sunday and Sunday night will finally move into Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle on Monday.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA

