Newnan Times-Herald
See & Do: Week of Nov. 6
Newnan / Nov. 10, 11 a.m. Come to the Central Library and make a cute holiday themed door hanger to display at every holiday. Central Library is located at 85 Literary Lane in Newnan. For more information or for help with registration, call 770-683-2052. Book Release: ‘Better Men,’ by Steve...
Newnan Times-Herald
Second Look Pet of the Week: Laylah
Laylah, who was first featured as the NTH Pet of the Week on June 29, is still waiting at Coweta County Animal Services for her forever family. Laylah came to the shelter in January after being picked up in the Heery Road area. She was severely malnourished, weighed just 30 pounds and had been so horribly neglected that her back legs did not work properly. She could not walk for weeks after she arrived.
Newnan Times-Herald
Annual bike build-off sets new record
Last weekend, volunteers exceeded their goal of building 250 bicycles, topping last year's record. Members from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Newnan Police Department, Coweta County Fire Rescue and Newnan Fire Department, along with partners from other local businesses participated in the great build held last Saturday at the Coweta County Justice Center.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan’s Christmas parade taking applications
The city of Newnan’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in the downtown. The city is taking applications for participation in the parade through Friday, Nov. 18. There is a non-refundable $45 fee due with the application. Application packets are available at newnanga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7072022-Parade-Application-Packet-PDF.
Newnan Times-Herald
Ralph Collins Fagan
Ralph Collins Fagan, age 94, passed away peacefully in the evening hours on Sunday, November 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 6, 1928, in East Point, GA to the late George B. Fagan and Gertrude Collins Fagan. Ralph is survived by his wife, who...
Newnan Times-Herald
Preschoolers at Cokes Chapel honor veterans
The preschoolers of Cokes Chapel United Methodist Church put on quite the show for some of Coweta County’s veterans. Many of those veterans have children or grandchildren that attend the Childcare Center at Cokes Chapel, and those children sang a number of patriotic songs at the event before hearing from Air Force Veteran Richard Koch and then enjoying a barbecue lunch.
Newnan Times-Herald
Aubria Foster murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
Four years after the brutal murder of a local teenager, the shooter is now heading to prison. Denarvious Kizavion Carter, aka “Lil’ Baby,” of Manchester, Georgia, pleaded guilty in the Dec. 30, 2018, murder of Aubria “Bria” Foster. On Monday, Carter, now 22, was charged...
Newnan Times-Herald
Navy officer returns home for Air Show
For an F/A-18 backseater, this weekend’s Atlanta Air Show at Falcon Field in Peachtree City was a homecoming of sorts. Lt. Kathryn Mathis, currently stationed at the Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, is a native of Newnan, a graduate of the Heritage School and Georgia Tech as a member of the ROTC. Mathis took the 480-mile trip from Virginia Beach to Peachtree City for the weekend’s air show.
Newnan Times-Herald
All Kids Bike teaching Coweta children how to ride
Last month, the Newnan City Council approved $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Bike Coweta for the All Kids Bike Program, a program that will teach kindergarten-age students to ride bicycles. Chris Doane of Bike Coweta said on Monday that the funds, as well as funding from both...
Newnan Times-Herald
Chattahoochee Bend State Park to close for deer hunt
Chattahoochee Bend State Park will be closed on Nov. 29-30 to conduct a quota deer hunt. According to a release from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the hunt is necessary in order to help control deer population in and around the park. The hunt is used as a way to keep the herd healthy and strong, and also to prevent the herd from destroying the habitat and overconsuming food sources for other species.
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Belle of Amherst’ in Whitesburg Saturday
The Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library will present "The Belle of Amherst," a play by William Luce. The one-woman play about Emily Dickinson will be performed by Sybil Rosen, a lifetime member of the Friends of the Whitesburg Public Library and an award-winning playwright, novelist and actress. The presentation...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta victims survive violent kidnapping, home invasion
A man accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint in a violent home invasion in Coweta County is currently in custody. Michael Butler is currently being charged with home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Newnan Times-Herald
Jake Scott Phillips
Jake Scott Phillips, age 52 of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from long-term complications of Multiple Sclerosis. He is survived by his parents, James and Melba Phillips, his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Julie Phillips, his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Chris Bennett, nieces, Carsten Bennett, and nephew, Cade Bennett.
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate rolls behind Garrett’s three TDs
The Northgate Vikings completed their final tuneup before the state playoffs begin this weekend. They traveled to Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale to face the winless Drew Titans. Evan Garret led the Vikings offense with three touchdowns as Northgate won their final regular season game 42-7. The Vikings scored all...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County Election Results
It was a tough night for Grantville incumbents as challengers took away victories in all three races. In the race for mayor, incumbent Doug Jewell faced a field of challengers including Richard Proctor who walked away with the victory. "It's a new day in Grantville. Tomorrow morning as Grantville wakes...
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan Hospital finalizes Community Health Needs Assessment, begins implementation
Piedmont hospitals, including Piedmont Newnan Hospital, have completed their respective Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs), which is part of their regulatory responsibility as part of a not-for-profit health system, and will begin implementation on Nov. 15 of new strategies to improve the overall health of the communities they serve. Piedmont’s...
Newnan Times-Herald
Senoia approves 2023 budget
The Senoia City Council approved the city’s budget for the 2023 fiscal year at their meeting Monday night. The budget was approved unanimously without comment from the public or much discussion from the city council at their meeting. According to a presentation from the city, the proposed budget for...
Newnan Times-Herald
Beldon boots Indians to region win
The East Coweta Indians played their grittiest game of the season when it mattered most. With third place in the region at stake, the Indians avenged a loss last year to the Pebblebrook Falcons with a 17-14 win in the final seconds of their regular season finale Friday night at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cougars finish on a high note
The Newnan Cougars closed out their 2022 season, and they did it the right way. Head Coach Rodney Walker and the Cougars rode a ball-hawking defense and an opportunistic offense to a 31-6 victory against the New Manchester Cougars. The Cougars defense got two touchdowns on interceptions to help the...
Newnan Times-Herald
2022-23 Honor Rolls - First Term
Schools in Coweta County have released their first-term honor rolls for the 2022-23 school year. For a full list of honor students by school and grade, click on the links below.
