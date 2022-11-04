ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Accused Of Murdering Another Woman In Waterbury

Two Connecticut residents have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of another woman. The murder took place in New Haven County around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Waterbury on Newbury Street. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Newbury Street for...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say

NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident

2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns

(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trapped driver freed by firefighters after crash, Hartford officials say

HARTFORD — Local fire officials say a person had to be forcibly removed from a car after he became trapped inside during a crash Monday evening. Hartford fire officials said firefighters were called to the intersection of Cornwall Street and Tower Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash involving three vehicles. Responding fire personnel determined a person was trapped in one of the vehicles and requested support staff respond to the scene to address medical needs, officials said.
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy