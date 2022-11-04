Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Haven police release surveillance photos of Ferry Street homicide suspect
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man suspected of shooting and killing another man on Ferry Street in New Haven Tuesday night.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police search for suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in New Haven are searching for a suspect after a deadly parking lot shooting. Authorities said it happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the GI Package Store on Ferry Street. When officers arrived, they found a 61-year-old New Haven man who...
West Hartford Man Found Shot To Death On Porch Of Hartford Home, Police Say
Police are searching for a suspect after a Connecticut man was found shot to death on the porch of a second-floor home. The shooting took place in Hartford around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at 135 Nelson St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to...
Hartford has most homicides since '03
Hartford has most homicides since ‘03, with the 35th killing of the year being a man shot dead on a back porch in the city’s northeast section.
Eyewitness News
15 people displaced due to fire in Hartford
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night.
Duo Accused Of Murdering Another Woman In Waterbury
Two Connecticut residents have been charged in connection with the alleged murder of another woman. The murder took place in New Haven County around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Waterbury on Newbury Street. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Newbury Street for...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
2 arrested in Waterbury homicide
Police in Waterbury have arrested two women in connection with a homicide from last month. Officers say a little after 10:00 p.m. on October 29, they were called to a residence on Newbury Street for a medical assist.
New Britain Herald
Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say
NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
Eyewitness News
Early morning crash fouls up commute in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor early Wednesday morning. At approximately 8 A.M., state police were notified of a crash on I-291 in Windsor. EMS and local fire departments responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported. Police are asking the...
Eyewitness News
Thief evades police, hits vehicle after stealing chicken from local market
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say a Guilford man has been charged after evading police Tuesday afternoon. Around 12 P.M. Tuesday afternoon, South Windsor police received a call for a larceny in progress at Stop and Shop on Ellington Rd. A Connecticut state trooper who was in...
Suspect Nabbed After Man, Pregnant Woman Shot At Newington Store
Two employees of a Connecticut auto parts store were shot, including a pregnant woman, during a robbery. The incident took place in Hartford County around 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 in Newington at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike. According to Sgt. Ryan Deane, of the...
Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Courthouse Incident
2022-11-07@4:20pm–Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport ECC received a call from a Judicial Marshal indicating a female party entered the lobby of Golden Hill Street with what appeared to be a wound to her leg caused by an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police responded along with AMR and the on-scene investigation revealed the incident happened yesterday with a known party (person). This is an active investigation at this time. There was no threat to the courthouse and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Eyewitness News
Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
Waterbury Police Department Will Buy Your Unwanted Firearms This Saturday
The Waterbury Police Department is looking to buy any unwanted guns out there. According to a recent Facebook post, the Gun Buyback Program is for any Connecticut resident and is happening this Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 1 pm at the Waterbury Police Training Center, 240 Bank Street in Waterbury.
Eyewitness News
Bristol couple charged with robbing stores in over 20 CT towns
(WFSB) – A Bristol couple is facing charges after they robbed stores across Connecticut over the span of a month. The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were charged for the robberies. Cross and Barbera were charged after an...
trumbulltimes.com
Trapped driver freed by firefighters after crash, Hartford officials say
HARTFORD — Local fire officials say a person had to be forcibly removed from a car after he became trapped inside during a crash Monday evening. Hartford fire officials said firefighters were called to the intersection of Cornwall Street and Tower Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash involving three vehicles. Responding fire personnel determined a person was trapped in one of the vehicles and requested support staff respond to the scene to address medical needs, officials said.
Eyewitness News
Suspect connected to University of St. Joseph shooting incident arrested, charged
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect accused of shooting a man in West Hartford and leading police on a manhunt across state lines was captured. West Hartford police said 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night. They held a news conference for Monday around 11:30 a.m., during...
