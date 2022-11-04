The half-brother of Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by police while storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, faces up to 12 months in jail for assaulting a Latino utility worker last year. Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr., 34, was convicted on misdemeanor battery charges with a hate crime enhancement, San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott announced Wednesday. On Sept. 14, 2021, Witthoeft “aggressively confronted” the man as he diverted traffic around a job site, then attacked him while hurling racial slurs, Elliott said in a statement. Witthoeft was previously convicted of vandalism for kicking a window out of a 71-year-old Latino man’s camper in 2016. He is also facing charges for allegedly assaulting a man in April whose car was blocking the sidewalk while the driver tried to help his disabled friend out of the vehicle.Read it at San Diego City Attorney

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO