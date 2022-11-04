ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
KETV.com

Douglas County sheriff election results still too close to call

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The race for Douglas County sheriff is still too close to call. Republican Aaron Hanson and Democrat Greg Gonzalez are neck and neck right now, with the candidates trading leads Tuesday night. They now have their sights set on Friday. That's when Douglas County election...
KETV.com

Lincoln Children's Zoo welcomes a new Matschie's tree kangaroo

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Children's Zoo recently welcomed a new kangaroo. A Matschie's tree kangaroo was born on May 3 to mom, Judie, and dad, Bexley, according to the zoo. The zoo said that the joey has started to poke its head out of mom's pouch more often.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe

PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion police said 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood has been located and is safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Harwood was reported...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Fire at vacant house Tuesday afternoon under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire Tuesday afternoon at a vacant house. Around 2:31 p.m., crews responded to the fire, near N. 30th and Pinckney streets, according to authorities. Smoke was showing on arrival and crews declared a working fire, according to the Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County

(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
LINCOLN, NE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Douglas County races

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In other Douglas County races on Tuesday, the race for Douglas County Clerk of the District Court remained close on Wednesday morning. Democrat Crystal Rhoades finished the night with an 820 vote lead over Republican Thomas Flynn. For County Engineer, Republican Todd Pfitzer won the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

LSO: $56,000 Taken From Woman’s Checking Account

An investigation is underway after a 78 year old woman from Firth reported that $56,000 had been taken from her checking account. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the woman called them Monday to report the loss. He says two checks from her First State Bank account were cashed, including one in Washington State.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy