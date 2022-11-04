Read full article on original website
New COVID-19 cases increase in Douglas County over the weekend
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 223 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 172 cases were reported.
KETV.com
Don Kleine defeats Democratic opponent to continue serving as Douglas County attorney
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Republican Don Kleine has defeated his Democratic opponent to continue serving as Douglas County attorney. Kleine has received 87,096 votes. Democrat Dave Pantos has captured 63,413 votes. Don Kleine was first elected as Douglas County attorney in 2006. He previously worked as a trial deputy...
KETV.com
Douglas County sheriff election results still too close to call
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The race for Douglas County sheriff is still too close to call. Republican Aaron Hanson and Democrat Greg Gonzalez are neck and neck right now, with the candidates trading leads Tuesday night. They now have their sights set on Friday. That's when Douglas County election...
KETV.com
Lincoln Children's Zoo welcomes a new Matschie's tree kangaroo
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Children's Zoo recently welcomed a new kangaroo. A Matschie's tree kangaroo was born on May 3 to mom, Judie, and dad, Bexley, according to the zoo. The zoo said that the joey has started to poke its head out of mom's pouch more often.
KETV.com
Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe
PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion police said 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood has been located and is safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Harwood was reported...
KETV.com
Fire at vacant house Tuesday afternoon under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire Tuesday afternoon at a vacant house. Around 2:31 p.m., crews responded to the fire, near N. 30th and Pinckney streets, according to authorities. Smoke was showing on arrival and crews declared a working fire, according to the Omaha...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha-area rescue groups feeling the burden as NHS sends away pets surrendered by owners
OMAHA — Stronger enforcement of a Nebraska Humane Society policy to deter owner-surrendered pets except in emergency situations is creating huge problems for already strapped rescue groups in the Omaha area. “People have nowhere to put their animals,” said Joni Cisney of Homeward Bound in the Heartland Animal Rescue...
Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County
(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
klkntv.com
Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash under investigation, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County. Around 8 p.m., a Honda Odyssey hit a pedestrian on Highway 87 two miles north of Rushville. The patrol says the pedestrian was walking in the...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
iheart.com
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Douglas County races
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In other Douglas County races on Tuesday, the race for Douglas County Clerk of the District Court remained close on Wednesday morning. Democrat Crystal Rhoades finished the night with an 820 vote lead over Republican Thomas Flynn. For County Engineer, Republican Todd Pfitzer won the...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
KETV.com
Lewis Central facing bus driver shortages after drivers call out
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Bus shortages have plagued school districts in the metro, and one superintendent is doing his part to make sure students get to school on time. After several drivers called out at Lewis Central Community School District, the wheels on the bus are in jeopardy of not moving.
1011now.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
KETV.com
Republican Don Bacon wins fourth term representing Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District
Neb. — Republican Don Bacon won re-election won re-election to Congress in Tuesday's general election on the strength of his support in western Sarpy and Saunders County. With 99% of the vote counted, Bacon had a lead of more than 9,000 votes than Democratic challenger Tony Vargas to represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
klin.com
LSO: $56,000 Taken From Woman’s Checking Account
An investigation is underway after a 78 year old woman from Firth reported that $56,000 had been taken from her checking account. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the woman called them Monday to report the loss. He says two checks from her First State Bank account were cashed, including one in Washington State.
