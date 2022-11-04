Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - You will see some more hairy upper lips during the month of November as part of a fundraiser to help area firefighters and their families in a battle against cancer.



The Stachefest will take place throughout November.

The entry fee is $25-dollars.

T-shirts are $20-dollars.

Donations of any type are accepted.



Two families have been identified for the funds this year.



"We have a family in Santa Maria and we have a family in Ventura County fire. The funds raised goes directly to them. Registration is open to the public, we are encouraging firefighters to sign up as well," said Santa Barbara City Firefighter Kevin Corbett.

This is also part of a contest with judging to take place December 2 from 5-9 pm at Topa Topa Brewery 4880 Colt St, Ventura.

There will be a categories for firefighters (each agency) and non-firefighters.



The contest is primarily for the six agencies, Oxnard City, Ventura City, Ventura County, Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara County, and Carpinteria Summerland Fire Department Unions.

Registration closes on November 5 for firefighters and the public.

If someone in the public doesn't want to grow a mustache, a donation or a t-shirt purchase is helpful.

Corbett says the firefighters have always appreciated the public's support and this is another way to do that.

They are expecting more than 100 firefighters to be involved.

The Ventura Fire Foundation is a full 501c nonprofit and handles all donations for the event. www.venturafirefoundation.org/805ffstachefest

For more information go to: Ventura Fire Foundation

