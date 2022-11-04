ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qe12a_0iy3tUCa00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - You will see some more hairy upper lips during the month of November as part of a fundraiser to help area firefighters and their families in a battle against cancer.


The Stachefest will take place throughout November.

The entry fee is $25-dollars.

T-shirts are $20-dollars.
Donations of any type are accepted.


Two families have been identified for the funds this year.


"We have a family in Santa Maria and we have a family in Ventura County fire.  The funds raised goes directly to them. Registration is open to the public, we are encouraging firefighters to sign up as well," said Santa Barbara City Firefighter Kevin Corbett.

This is also part of a contest with judging to take place December 2  from 5-9 pm at Topa Topa Brewery 4880 Colt St, Ventura.

There will be a categories for firefighters (each agency) and non-firefighters.


The contest is primarily for the six agencies, Oxnard City, Ventura City, Ventura County, Santa Barbara City, Santa Barbara County, and Carpinteria Summerland Fire Department Unions.

Registration closes on November 5 for firefighters and the public.

If someone in the public doesn't want to grow a mustache, a donation or a t-shirt purchase is helpful.

Corbett says the firefighters have always appreciated the public's support and this is another way to do that.

They are expecting more than 100 firefighters to be involved.

The Ventura Fire Foundation is a full 501c nonprofit and handles all donations for the event. www.venturafirefoundation.org/805ffstachefest

For more information go to: Ventura Fire Foundation

The post Stachefest invites members of the public to join firefighters in a cancer-fighting fundraiser during November appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara City Attorney Gets the Boot

During a special closed-door hearing, the Santa Barbara City Council voted on Tuesday to terminate long-time City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who’d been placed on paid administrative leave this past July after what had been described as an exceptionally heated exchange with another attorney who worked in his office. Calonne,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Telephone Pole Fire in Downtown Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara City Firefighters responded to a report of a telephone pole on fire early Tuesday morning. Around 6:00 a.m. crews arrived at the corner of Anacapa and Sola Streets and found the top of a power pole on fire. SoCal Edison shut off the power and crews were able...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

11 Years of Jumping on the School Bus

The idea came while Sierra Falso and Darin Fiechter were on the beach, out of work for six months following the closure of the couple’s Paseo Nuevo restaurant, Live Culture, amidst the recession of the late aughts. “What if we got a school bus?” asked Falso, further proposing to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Voters braving the rain to vote in Carpinteria’s first ever district election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It might be raining, but people are still coming out to vote in Carpinteria’s November election. Carpinteria is having district elections for the first time. Three candidates are in the running for District 5. Greg Carty, and Al Clark and Patrick O’Conner are currently in the running. Each candidate has a different The post Voters braving the rain to vote in Carpinteria’s first ever district election appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

One man was killed after he drove a minivan drove off of Highway 101 near Buellton Tuesday morning. Shortly before 6:20 a.m., the minivan went off southbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 154 and plunged into a creek, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash. The victim is described as an older man.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Rain isn’t keeping Goleta residents from casting their ballots

GOLETA, Calif.-Despite heavy rain at times there was a consistent flow of people dropping their ballots in the box outside Goleta City Hall. District elections are fairly new in the 20-year-old city and only two seats are being contested. Candidates in Districts 1 and 2 are up for re-election and they have challengers. In District The post Rain isn’t keeping Goleta residents from casting their ballots appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Teenage Girl Injured in Monday Shooting in Carpinteria

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Monday in Carpinteria that has left a teenage girl with moderate injuries. Sheriff’s deputies responded to an area hospital on Monday around 6:40 p.m. to investigate “a report of a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to an extremity,” according to the statement released Tuesday by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. During their investigation, deputies discovered the victim had been shot near the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue, which extends from the Casa Del Sol Motel to just past the Motel 6. The victim is expected to recover.
CARPINTERIA, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy