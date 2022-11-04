PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car that took off from the scene early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police were called out to the area of 33rd and Glendale avenues just before 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a car after he was riding his bike heading west. That vehicle then sped off from the scene before officers arrived. Video from the scene showed the bike lying in the middle of the road with a heavy police presence scattered along Glendale avenue as detectives piece together what led up to the crash. At this time, impairment is unknown and details on a suspect vehicle haven’t been released.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO