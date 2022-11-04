ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

etxview.com

Two elderly suspects arrested again on the same charges

On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal. A search of Sigler and Neal, and their vehicle, resulted in the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision

A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
HIGHLAND, CA

