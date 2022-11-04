Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Edison awards $40,000 scholarship to Oak Hills graduate; 2023 application period now openThe HD PostOak Hills, CA
SB County Sheriff’s $2 Million funded HOPE Team reaches out to Hesperia homelessThe HD PostHesperia, CA
etxview.com
Two elderly suspects arrested again on the same charges
On October 5, 2022, while conducting proactive patrol, due to recent shootings, near the Green Spot Motel, Deputy Jones and Deputy Polar from the Victorville Police Department conducted a vehicle check and contacted Eric Sigler and Samantha Neal. A search of Sigler and Neal, and their vehicle, resulted in the...
Driver Gets Plea Bargain in DUI Crash in Santa Ana
A 27-year-old man involved in a crash in Santa Ana that left one victim in critical condition pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Murder suspect caught while allegedly stealing shopping cart filled with laundry detergent
A murder suspect was caught after allegedly stealing a shopping cart jam-packed with laundry detergent in La Verne on Tuesday. The man was seen bolting out of a Vons supermarket on Foothill Blvd. while pushing a shopping cart filled with over 20 large bottles of Tide laundry detergent, said La Verne Police. The store’s manager […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
Off-duty San Bernardino police officer arrested for allegedly firing gun into air outside bar
An off-duty San Bernardino police officer was arrested for allegedly firing his gun into the air multiple times outside a bar while out drinking with friends.
Man arrested after allegedly fatally shooting ex-fiancé in Riverside
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-fiancé in Riverside, police said Tuesday. Riverside police were called to a home in the 11000 block of Trailrun Court Nov. 1 to check the welfare of the woman who lived there. The woman’s son told authorities she had been having issues […]
foxla.com
Police chase ends up horrific crash in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle in Los Angeles County Wednesday morning. Stu Mundel reports from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit started in Lakewood as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. The white pickup truck was traveling at a high rate...
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Sheriff’s deputy convicted of falsely claiming he was shot outside Lancaster station
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted Tuesday of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Vigil honors 19-year-old man shot, killed at park in Palmdale; mother asks for help in IDing shooter
A vigil was held in honor of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed at a park in Palmdale. His mother issued an emotional plea for help in identifying the shooter.
2 suspects in deadly Covina Halloween party shooting plead not guilty
Two young men suspected in a shooting at a Covina Halloween party that left two people dead pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges.
foxla.com
Families question suspected fentanyl deaths of loved ones behind bars; Riverside Co. Sheriff reacts
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Fifteen inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022, making it the deadliest year on record. Sheriff's deputies are blaming fentanyl overdoses for at least a third of those deaths, but some relatives of the deceased are blaming the sheriff himself. "They are saying I...
Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead
A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront
San Bernardino, CA: A vehicle crashed into a Circle K storefront Monday evening taking out a wall, shattering glass and toppling displays of merchandise. At 7:29 p.m.,… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Through Circle K Storefront"
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are trying to identify burglary suspects who stole donated clothing
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:44 a.m., the pictured suspects used a cordless grinder to cut the pad lock on the doors of a clothing donation shipping container located near the Outback Steakhouse at 549 Westminster Mall, took several pieces of clothing, and fled in the vehicle shown (Auto 1).
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
Orange County Sheriff's investigators ask for help identifying homicide victim
Orange County sheriff’s investigators today released a rendering of an unknown homicide victim in the hopes it will spur leads in the case.
3 arrested near Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale after allegedly stealing packages
Three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing packages after a hole was cut in a fence near an Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale, authorities said.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested for allegedly chasing and shooting a victim after a traffic collision
A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
