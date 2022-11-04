Read full article on original website
livingstreetsalliance.org
Three intersections in Tucson now calmer and more colorful, thanks to paint, planters, and people-power
The new traffic circle was implemented at Helen Street and 14th Avenue through the Thrive in the 05 initiative, as just one of many “Action Activities” happening in the area. Local artist, Armando Sotelo, who grew up in the neighborhood, came up with the artwork, which was vetted through a public process.
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
kjzz.org
Groups to remove barbed wire fencing to ease passage through wildlife migration corridor
Conservationists have been raising concerns about animal migration corridors in light of Gov. Doug Ducey’s attempts to shore up the border with shipping crates. But other forms of fencing can also disrupt wildlife movement as well. So a coalition of government and non-government organizations will work to remove barbed...
Tucson closes two more neighborhood recycling centers
The City of Tucson Environmental Services has closed two more of its recycling centers because of safety concerns related to illegal dumping.
espntucson.com
El Tour de Tucson
The 39th Annual El Tour de Tucson is Saturday Morning, November 19th. The broadcast starts around 6:50 AM on 1490AM/104.9 FM ESPN Tucson. You can listen to the race from start to finish with Tucson Broadcasting Legend Big Al, and the voice of the “El Tour”, Ralph Phillips, owner of Fair Wheel Bikes. They will check in 4 times an hour from the course, and provide interviews at the finish line after the race.
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Sierra Vista Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road around 9 a.m. According to the officials, a green 2003 Ford Explorer had drifted onto the shoulder of the road. The driver had overcorrected which caused the vehicle to turn sideways and flip multiple times.
thisistucson.com
22 photos from last night's All Souls Procession ❤️
Thousands of Tucsonans gather each year for the annual All Souls Procession, where attendees walk in remembrance of lost loved ones. The event began in 1990 when local artist Susan Johnson wanted to find a way to honor her late father. The event is now organized by Many Mouths One Stomach, winding its way through Tucson's west side.
multifamilybiz.com
Vesper Holdings Completes Record Setting $203 Million Acquisition of 972-Bed Luxury Student Housing Community in Tucson
TUCSON, AZ - New York City-based Vesper Holdings, an industry leader in student housing widely recognized for creating value through its award-winning renovation and rebranding program, has acquired Sol y Luna, a two-tower, high-rise luxury student housing complex located in Tucson, Arizona. The acquisition ranks among the five largest single-asset purchases in student housing history and the largest not involving institutional capital. Vesper has closed on more than $1 billion in assets in the past 12 months. With the Sol y Luna acquisition, Vesper's portfolio totals 24,093 beds with a valuation of over $2 billion.
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
33-Year-Old Christopher Lozano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino de Oeste in Drexel Heights at around 3.00 a.m.
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
KOLD-TV
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
realestatedaily-news.com
Advanced Financial Company Announces Expansion in Tucson; To Add 150 Jobs
Advanced Financial Company plans to add 152 jobs over the next five years and continue its expansion in the 5151 East Broadway Building, with a $2 million capital investment. Economic impact is estimated at $135 million. The company plans to move into its new space on December 1st and will service accounts across the United States.
KOLD-TV
Surge in guns, cash and ammo being seized at the Arizona border
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Port of Entry is seeing a spike in ammunition headed into Mexico. New data shows about 300,000 bullets, magazines and gun parts have been seized, a 200% increase over last year. Officers also rounded up dangerous firearms, and millions in cash. U.S....
Winemaker Carries on Family Tradition
Winemaking in Sonoita-Elgin is inherently challenging. Capital is hard to come by. The climate is tough. The physical work is daunting. And land, vines, fencing, weather protection and predator control are very expensive. Elgin-based Najar Cellars Winery approaches these challenges with a unique philosophy: biodynamic viticulture. While Najar is not...
