Nominate Your Neighbor
The first annual PRT Good Neighbor Award will recognize the efforts of residents who are making exceptional contributions to our communities. Do you have a good neighbor? Are there any unsung heroes in your community? Perhaps somebody has gone above and beyond the normal call of duty during these challenging times? Whether he or she has provided care and support for others, is always on hand when needed, performs acts of kindness, is an active volunteer in the community or has simply been a friendly face around your neighborhood, you can nominate them for the PRT Good Neighbor Award. Prizes will be awarded to recognize these individuals and the winning stories will be shared in the January issue of the PRT and online.
Mountain Empire Rotary Club Notes
2022 continues to be a very busy year for the Mountain Empire Rotary Club (MER). The Club will be holding a “Game of Thrones”-themed Casino Night Fundraiser on Nov. 5. Hope you can join us for an evening of gaming, fun, food and silent auction. Remember that these fundraisers allow the Club to continue with projects supporting the needs of our community. Details are available at: mebrc.betterworld.org/events/casino-night.
New Amenities at Doc Mock Park to Be Celebrated Nov. 12 at Public Gathering
Please join the celebration at 2p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Doc Mock Park in Patagonia. Speakers from the Patagonia Tree and Park Committee, the Town of Patagonia, Patagonia Creative Arts Association, Borderlands Restoration Network, Sky Island Tourism Association, the Patagonia Museum, the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center, and the Arizona Trail Association will share interesting information about the park’s development and many new amenities. There will also be a ribbon cutting and refreshments.
Play Serves Up Dinner and a Murder at PUHS
Students at the Patagonia High School entertained audiences with two performances of “Café Murder,” an interactive murder mystery and dinner theater experience, held Oct. 25 and 26 at the school. Guests were first served a murder themed meal, prepared by Audrey Doles, that included bloody basil soup,...
Artist Launches New Gallery
The building formerly housing the visitors center in Patagonia welcomed a new tenant this past August. Katherine Cudney, an award-winning artist specializing in oils, acrylics and watercolors, now occupies this historic little structure where she displays her art for sale and paints in a studio located in the building’s rear portion.
Winemaker Carries on Family Tradition
Winemaking in Sonoita-Elgin is inherently challenging. Capital is hard to come by. The climate is tough. The physical work is daunting. And land, vines, fencing, weather protection and predator control are very expensive. Elgin-based Najar Cellars Winery approaches these challenges with a unique philosophy: biodynamic viticulture. While Najar is not...
Local News Is Essential, So Is Your Support
November marks the beginning of the Patagonia Regional Times’ annual fundraising campaign, that time of year when we ask our community to step up and help us continue our mission to provide local news for our community here in Eastern Santa Cruz County. Our reporting is community driven and...
New Manager Takes on a Big Job at Conservancy
Aaron Mrotek, the recently hired manager at the Nature Conservancy Preserve on Blue Haven Road, holds an unusual distinction. He may be the only person you’ll ever meet who has lived and worked in both Patagonias – the real one here in southeastern Arizona and that other one you’ve heard about in Argentina. He has carried his passion for ecosystem restoration to both settings.
End of the Line for Local Gas Station
In early October, news began to spread that Patagonia was down one basic amenity, as Charlie Montoy’s gas station emptied its tanks of unleaded and diesel. The tanks at PIGS, the Politically Incorrect Gas Station, at 300 Naugle Avenue, will not be filled again, at least not by Charlie. In short, the station is being offered for sale, with or without equipment.
New Teacher Profile: John Lynch
John J. Lynch, a Southern California native, is the new Patagonia Union High School math teacher. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara, where he studied math and anthropology, he has taught math for the past 30 years. Students at PUHS have welcomed his presence at the school. “Mr. Lynch is...
Community Member in Need of Life-Saving Kidney Donation
Longtime Patagonia resident Terra Wright is in end-stage kidney failure. Terra is in need of a kidney transplant. She and her family had high hopes that her sister would be able to donate her kidney, but they recently received the news that she is not a match. Terra is hoping that someone in our community may be a match.
