Garden Guides: Natives and Non-Natives
I absolutely love and respect the native plants of southern Arizona. They are a precious resource for wildlife. Many are in decline in their natural habitat due to multiple factors, including climate change, and it’s extremely popular to landscape with strictly native plants as a result. I talk with...
GPS, Internet Vulnerable to Solar Storms
In February 2022, SpaceX launched 49 satellites from Cape Canaveral two days after a solar magnetic storm slammed into earth. Forty of the satellites failed to reach full orbit and disintegrated during reentry despite ground controller attempts to save them. The atmosphere was too thick, and the satellites could not reach their higher, more stable orbit position, wrote Marcia Dunn of the Associated Press.
Starstruck: A Wide-Angle View
People have asked me if I have a specific object or two in mind when preparing for a night under the stars. Sometimes. But usually, whatever plan I begin with quickly falls apart and I wind up looking here and there without any focus. The funny thing is that the viewing is always better that way; serendipitous stargazing always seems to lead to something better than I would have otherwise seen. If only that were true everywhere.
You Can’t Eat Alfalfa
A bumper sticker I recently saw read: “EAT BEEF: the West Wasn’t Won on Salad.” Ironic, I thought, since the West may be lost to alfalfa. Alfalfa that is grown here…for cattle. Maybe you’ve read the statistics, seen the photos: Lakes Mead and Powell now at...
Let’s Go Get Stones: Melendrez Pass
The Santa Rita Mountain Range lies due west of where I live in Elgin. (Note to Siri: it’s Elgin as in gin and tonic, not Elgin as in the Greek Marbles pilfered from the Parthenon by agents of Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, in the first decade of the 1800s.) The Santa Ritas are the first range that I look to in the morning and the last one that I see if I go out to watch the evening sunset.
Mountain Empire Rotary Club Notes
2022 continues to be a very busy year for the Mountain Empire Rotary Club (MER). The Club will be holding a “Game of Thrones”-themed Casino Night Fundraiser on Nov. 5. Hope you can join us for an evening of gaming, fun, food and silent auction. Remember that these fundraisers allow the Club to continue with projects supporting the needs of our community. Details are available at: mebrc.betterworld.org/events/casino-night.
New Manager Takes on a Big Job at Conservancy
Aaron Mrotek, the recently hired manager at the Nature Conservancy Preserve on Blue Haven Road, holds an unusual distinction. He may be the only person you’ll ever meet who has lived and worked in both Patagonias – the real one here in southeastern Arizona and that other one you’ve heard about in Argentina. He has carried his passion for ecosystem restoration to both settings.
Halloween 2022: Patagonia Trunk or Treat
At this year’s Trunk or Treat event, about 18 vehicles lined up against the Town park’s south edge, each displaying its own brand of Halloween wackiness. Kids with wildly varied costumes (and a few adults) cruised everywhere, and the gazebo had been colonized by spiders playing music with enough beat to get a few dancers going. A cowboy was seen riding on a pekinese, humans rode on horses, witches abounded, gory body parts were occasionally spotted, dinosaurs danced, monarch butterflies flitted, festive color and lights were everywhere, hot dogs were scarfed up, and of course a river of candy flowed.
