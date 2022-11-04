Read full article on original website
Three intersections in Tucson now calmer and more colorful, thanks to paint, planters, and people-power
The new traffic circle was implemented at Helen Street and 14th Avenue through the Thrive in the 05 initiative, as just one of many “Action Activities” happening in the area. Local artist, Armando Sotelo, who grew up in the neighborhood, came up with the artwork, which was vetted through a public process.
Artist Launches New Gallery
The building formerly housing the visitors center in Patagonia welcomed a new tenant this past August. Katherine Cudney, an award-winning artist specializing in oils, acrylics and watercolors, now occupies this historic little structure where she displays her art for sale and paints in a studio located in the building’s rear portion.
Cowbelles Celebrate 75 Years
Karen Bond, President of the Santa Cruz Cowbelles, welcomed guests to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Santa Cruz County Cowbelles, held Oct. 22 at the Patagonia Museum. Guests at the party included AZ State Cowbelle Secretary Trina Sue Riggs. Live music was provided by Bruce Andre.
Mountain Empire Rotary Club Notes
2022 continues to be a very busy year for the Mountain Empire Rotary Club (MER). The Club will be holding a “Game of Thrones”-themed Casino Night Fundraiser on Nov. 5. Hope you can join us for an evening of gaming, fun, food and silent auction. Remember that these fundraisers allow the Club to continue with projects supporting the needs of our community. Details are available at: mebrc.betterworld.org/events/casino-night.
New Amenities at Doc Mock Park to Be Celebrated Nov. 12 at Public Gathering
Please join the celebration at 2p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Doc Mock Park in Patagonia. Speakers from the Patagonia Tree and Park Committee, the Town of Patagonia, Patagonia Creative Arts Association, Borderlands Restoration Network, Sky Island Tourism Association, the Patagonia Museum, the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center, and the Arizona Trail Association will share interesting information about the park’s development and many new amenities. There will also be a ribbon cutting and refreshments.
Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETA
Hungry for vegan food? This local restaurant specializes in it.José Ignacio Pompé/Unsplash. The meatless meat revolution has been a thing for decades, but recently it exploded in popularity, with numerous new brands selling imitation meats that, according to some, rival, or at least come close, to the actual taste, texture, and consistency of actual meat. There have been vast improvements to the “veggie” burger options served at restaurants a decade ago, and producers are continually looking for ways to replicate meat without harming animals. And that is exactly why PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has created its own food awards, in order to recognize restaurants around the country that specialize in non-meat products. It just so happens one Tucson restaurant has been recognized as one of the best vegan options around.
multifamilybiz.com
Vesper Holdings Completes Record Setting $203 Million Acquisition of 972-Bed Luxury Student Housing Community in Tucson
TUCSON, AZ - New York City-based Vesper Holdings, an industry leader in student housing widely recognized for creating value through its award-winning renovation and rebranding program, has acquired Sol y Luna, a two-tower, high-rise luxury student housing complex located in Tucson, Arizona. The acquisition ranks among the five largest single-asset purchases in student housing history and the largest not involving institutional capital. Vesper has closed on more than $1 billion in assets in the past 12 months. With the Sol y Luna acquisition, Vesper's portfolio totals 24,093 beds with a valuation of over $2 billion.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
Halloween 2022: Patagonia Trunk or Treat
At this year’s Trunk or Treat event, about 18 vehicles lined up against the Town park’s south edge, each displaying its own brand of Halloween wackiness. Kids with wildly varied costumes (and a few adults) cruised everywhere, and the gazebo had been colonized by spiders playing music with enough beat to get a few dancers going. A cowboy was seen riding on a pekinese, humans rode on horses, witches abounded, gory body parts were occasionally spotted, dinosaurs danced, monarch butterflies flitted, festive color and lights were everywhere, hot dogs were scarfed up, and of course a river of candy flowed.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
Tucson closes two more neighborhood recycling centers
The City of Tucson Environmental Services has closed two more of its recycling centers because of safety concerns related to illegal dumping.
realestatedaily-news.com
Advanced Financial Company Announces Expansion in Tucson; To Add 150 Jobs
Advanced Financial Company plans to add 152 jobs over the next five years and continue its expansion in the 5151 East Broadway Building, with a $2 million capital investment. Economic impact is estimated at $135 million. The company plans to move into its new space on December 1st and will service accounts across the United States.
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
Winemaker Carries on Family Tradition
Winemaking in Sonoita-Elgin is inherently challenging. Capital is hard to come by. The climate is tough. The physical work is daunting. And land, vines, fencing, weather protection and predator control are very expensive. Elgin-based Najar Cellars Winery approaches these challenges with a unique philosophy: biodynamic viticulture. While Najar is not...
kjzz.org
Groups to remove barbed wire fencing to ease passage through wildlife migration corridor
Conservationists have been raising concerns about animal migration corridors in light of Gov. Doug Ducey’s attempts to shore up the border with shipping crates. But other forms of fencing can also disrupt wildlife movement as well. So a coalition of government and non-government organizations will work to remove barbed...
New Manager Takes on a Big Job at Conservancy
Aaron Mrotek, the recently hired manager at the Nature Conservancy Preserve on Blue Haven Road, holds an unusual distinction. He may be the only person you’ll ever meet who has lived and worked in both Patagonias – the real one here in southeastern Arizona and that other one you’ve heard about in Argentina. He has carried his passion for ecosystem restoration to both settings.
Nominate Your Neighbor
The first annual PRT Good Neighbor Award will recognize the efforts of residents who are making exceptional contributions to our communities. Do you have a good neighbor? Are there any unsung heroes in your community? Perhaps somebody has gone above and beyond the normal call of duty during these challenging times? Whether he or she has provided care and support for others, is always on hand when needed, performs acts of kindness, is an active volunteer in the community or has simply been a friendly face around your neighborhood, you can nominate them for the PRT Good Neighbor Award. Prizes will be awarded to recognize these individuals and the winning stories will be shared in the January issue of the PRT and online.
KOLD-TV
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
