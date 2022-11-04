Read full article on original website
Opponent scouting report: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
The Hoosiers welcome Bethune-Cookman to Bloomington on Thursday night for the second regular season game of the year. Where is what Bethune-Cookman will showcase.
How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State didn't have the best performance last week. The Buckeyes went to Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois as big favorites but struggled to move the ball offensively. It wasn't so much Northwestern's less-than-stellar defense, but rather the weather conditions that slowed the Scarlet and Gray down. Ohio...
Tom Allen's weekly radio show notes (November 9)
Following Indiana's sixth-straight loss last Saturday against Penn State, Tom Allen returns Wednesday night for his weekly radio show 'Inside IU Football' hosted by Don Fischer. As usual, all notes and per Allen, unless otherwise noted. ON INDIANA'S MENTALITY AFTER LOSS AGAINST PENN STATE:. Fischer asks about parallels between last...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
