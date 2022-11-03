ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

5 key things to know about Chargers' Week 9 opponent: Falcons

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysaBX_0iy3sWrP00

Fresh off their bye week, the Chargers travel to meet with the Falcons on Nov. 6 at 11:00 am PT.

To get you prepped for the Week 9 bout, here are five key things to know about Los Angeles’ opponent ahead of the matchup.

New guy under center

The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota this offseason after trading away Matt Ryan to the Colts. Up to this point in the season, Mariota has been serviceable for Atlanta. Mariota has thrown for 1,432 yards, ten touchdowns and six interceptions with a passer rating of 92.7. But in the last three games, he’s had a passer rating of over 100. While he’s passed the ball well in recent weeks, Mariota has made his money running in the ball. He has 55 carries for 280 yards and three scores this season.

Cordarrelle could be back

The Falcons designated Cordarrelle Patterson to return to practice after he was placed on the injured reserve after Week 4. Before he went on the IR, Patterson was fourth in the NFL in rushing (340 yards). Patterson had a career year in 2021, leading Atlanta in rushing (618 yards), in touchdowns (11) and finishing third in receiving (548 yards). The 10-year veteran brings a unique skill set as he spent the first eight years as a wide receiver.

One-two punch

Even though the Falcons have missed their best guy in the backfield, they still got plenty of production on the ground with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year Caleb Huntley. Allgeier has 324 rushing yards, 3.9 yards per attempt and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Huntley is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and has forced 13 missed tackles. Allgeier and Huntley establishing themselves as productive backs could also allow the Falcons to move Patterson around more if he returns.

Imposing presences along the interior

The Falcons’ defensive line has some studs up front with Grady Jarrett and emerging star Ta’Quon Graham. Jarrett has 25 pressures, 15 hurries and five sacks. Graham, on the other hand, has 12 pressures and the second-most quarterback hits (six). But along with their high-level ability to get after the passer, the two are forces against the run.

Suspect secondary

The Falcons could be heading into this week without some key pieces in the defensive backfield, starting cornerbacks Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell. Hayward is on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Terrell remained out of practice on Wednesday or Thursday with a hamstring injury. If Terrell is out, Atlanta will field second-year Darren Hall and recently acquired via trade from the Chiefs, Rashad Fenton. Heading into Week 9, the Falcons have one of the league’s worst passing defenses, allowing the most yards per game (306.9), the second-most yards per attempt (7.7) and the third-most touchdowns (14).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras captured Aaron Rodgers' furious sideline reaction to his interception in the end zone

At some point, it really seems like Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations are going to reach a boiling point this season. After putting together an MVP performance in 2021, this season has seen a startling regression as Rodgers has struggled to build chemistry with his receivers since Davante Adams’ departure. It didn’t help matters either when the Packers failed to acquire a No. 1 receiver at the trade deadline.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kadarius Toney has more yards after first snap with Chiefs than he did all season with Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs wasted no time getting WR Kadarius Toney involved in his first action with the team. Toney drew his first start with the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on “Sunday Night Football.” On the opening snap of the game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes targeted Toney on a quick wide receiver screen. It’s the type of play that Toney is expected to excel in because it allows him to showcase his quickness and elusiveness. Toney recorded two yards on the pass, though he caught it several yards behind the line of scrimmage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams blow it vs. Bucs, lose 16-13: Instant analysis of Week 9 loss

The Rams are going to have a hard time recovering from this one. They led the Buccaneers for most of the game, even clinging to a 13-9 lead with less than a minute to play. Then Tom Brady woke up and picked apart the Rams’ soft zone coverages, completing pass after pass on the final drive before hitting Cade Otton for a game-winning touchdown with 9 seconds left.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after win over Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their Week 9 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans without sustaining any significant injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game and opened up giving them his usual run-down of the injury situation. Despite a gritty and hard-fought game, the team came out on the other side relatively injury-free, suffering only minor injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy