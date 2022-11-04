Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Brick Memorial 28, Northern Burlington 21
Buena Regional 30, Clayton 12
Burlington City 30, Middlesex 14
Cherry Hill East 24, Camden Catholic 14
Egg Harbor 28, Vineland 21
Fair Lawn 34, Dwight-Morrow 22
Fort Lee 28, Teaneck 19
Haddon Heights 27, Lower Cape May Regional 20
Hawthorne 27, Verona 10
Jackson Liberty 47, Lakewood 20
Lenape Valley 42, Newark Central 22
Manchester 22, Pemberton 12
Middle Township 37, Absegami 33
Palmyra 50, Riverside 26
Passaic Valley 22, Pascack Valley 21
Pequannock 28, Lakeland 14
Pinelands Regional 21, Barnegat 15
South Brunswick 21, Howell 20
Summit 41, Snyder 34
Wall 42, Carteret 16
West Milford 13, Millburn 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
