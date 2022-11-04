ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brick Memorial 28, Northern Burlington 21

Buena Regional 30, Clayton 12

Burlington City 30, Middlesex 14

Cherry Hill East 24, Camden Catholic 14

Egg Harbor 28, Vineland 21

Fair Lawn 34, Dwight-Morrow 22

Fort Lee 28, Teaneck 19

Haddon Heights 27, Lower Cape May Regional 20

Hawthorne 27, Verona 10

Jackson Liberty 47, Lakewood 20

Lenape Valley 42, Newark Central 22

Manchester 22, Pemberton 12

Middle Township 37, Absegami 33

Palmyra 50, Riverside 26

Passaic Valley 22, Pascack Valley 21

Pequannock 28, Lakeland 14

Pinelands Regional 21, Barnegat 15

South Brunswick 21, Howell 20

Summit 41, Snyder 34

Wall 42, Carteret 16

West Milford 13, Millburn 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

No. 24 Princeton women spoil debut of Temple's Richardson

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ellie Mitchell added 12 points and 15 boards, and No. 24 Princeton beat Temple 67-49 on Monday night to spoil the debut of Owls coach Diane Richardson. Princeton won its 16th straight regular-season game dating to last season. Prior to the game, the Tigers honored its 2021-22 campaign with a banner unveiling and ring ceremony. The Tigers were ranked for the final two weeks of last season and return four starters from the team that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament, upending Kentucky in the first round. Paige Morton added 13 points in her first collegiate start for Princeton, which is ranked in the preseason rankings for the first time in program history. Julia Cunningham also scored 13 points with nine rebounds and five assists. Princeton’s first made 3-pointer of the game, in 13 attempts, came with one minute left in the fourth quarter.
PRINCETON, NJ
