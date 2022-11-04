ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote

Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure

Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws. But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday. The other seven ballot measures were placed...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs says she’ll accept election results

PHOENIX – Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs said Monday she would honor the vote count regardless of the outcome. “I absolutely have confidence and I absolutely will accept the results,” Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and top election official, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Man caught with 317 pounds of meth sentenced to 5 years in Arizona prison

PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to five years in an Arizona prison last week after he was caught with over 317 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said. Camilo Urquiza Sanchez previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a dangerous drug for sale, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
