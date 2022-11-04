Read full article on original website
Related
12news.com
Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race
PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
'Scamily matters': How a Virginia man's debit card was illegally used in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix police arrested a man on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found evidence on his phone suggesting he was virtually exchanging fake ID cards and banking information with others, court records show. Marcus Reid, 24, was detained...
12news.com
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
Democrat Katie Hobbs loses more ground to GOP’s Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs lost ground overnight to Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor. Hobbs led 50.3%-49.7% in numbers released around 7 a.m. Wednesday by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, down from her previous share of 51.3%. Only 11,726 votes separate the candidates.
Results: Gosar easily wins seat in Arizona's 9th Congressional District
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Republican Paul Gosar has won another term in Congress after the Associated Press quickly declared him the victor in a race for a congressional seat representing the western side of Arizona. U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has represented this region of the state since 2011. Arizona's...
Election Day updates: 'Votes will be counted' despite tabulator errors, officials say. Printer issue to blame
ARIZONA, USA — Election Day is today. After months of primaries and campaign events, the midterm election that will determine the balance of power in our nation and right here in Arizona is finally here. Tabulator errors were reported early this morning, but officials say those issues aren't affecting...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs addresses supporters
Hobbs addressed supporters during a post-election event held by the Arizona Democratic Party. No projections for the race have been made by major media organizations.
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
knau.org
Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure
Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws. But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday. The other seven ballot measures were placed...
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX — A southern Arizona judge heard from a parade of witnesses Friday in a case brought by opponents of an unusual plan driven by local officials who question the accuracy of ballot-counting machines and want to hand-count all the ballots in the election that concludes next week. Among...
It's illegal to robocall cellphones. So why are you getting campaign texts?
PHOENIX — Countless phones have buzzed, beeped, and binged, signaling millions of campaign texts sent to Arizona residents. It's part of the all-out push from candidates, parties, and PACs to try and get you to the polls before Arizona's midterm election. According to reports, the anti-spam company Robokiller says...
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs says she’ll accept election results
PHOENIX – Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs said Monday she would honor the vote count regardless of the outcome. “I absolutely have confidence and I absolutely will accept the results,” Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and top election official, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
kjzz.org
Props. 420 and 422: Southeast Arizonans split on rural groundwater initiatives
Voters in southeast Arizona may split on a pair of initiatives that would have allowed them to form local boards to manage their groundwater supplies. Propositions 420 and 422 are similar measures for nearby rural districts, but early results suggest 422 could pass while 420 fails. For much of rural...
You could have one of nine winning Powerball tickets in Arizona worth $50,000
PHOENIX — The time has finally arrived! The Powerball lottery for the biggest jackpot in history finally occurred after an overnight delay. There is good news and bad news. Bad news: only one winning ticket for the full jackpot was sold in California. So no new billionaires in Arizona this time.
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
12news.com
Was your Arizona 2022 election ballot counted? Here's how to check
PHOENIX — Election Day is Tuesday, but most of the state has already cast a ballot. According to the Citizen's Clean Elections Commission, roughly 80% of Arizona voters choose to vote by mail. If you're one of the many Arizonans who has taken advantage of this service, we have...
KTAR.com
Man caught with 317 pounds of meth sentenced to 5 years in Arizona prison
PHOENIX — A man was sentenced to five years in an Arizona prison last week after he was caught with over 317 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said. Camilo Urquiza Sanchez previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit possession of a dangerous drug for sale, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a press release.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
18 claims of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Arizona submitted to law enforcement ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast. Days away from Arizona's midterm election, the Secretary of State's Office says 18 reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes have been submitted to law enforcement as of Friday. In one claim, a voter in Mesa...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 1