Starstruck: A Wide-Angle View
People have asked me if I have a specific object or two in mind when preparing for a night under the stars. Sometimes. But usually, whatever plan I begin with quickly falls apart and I wind up looking here and there without any focus. The funny thing is that the viewing is always better that way; serendipitous stargazing always seems to lead to something better than I would have otherwise seen. If only that were true everywhere.
You Can’t Eat Alfalfa
A bumper sticker I recently saw read: “EAT BEEF: the West Wasn’t Won on Salad.” Ironic, I thought, since the West may be lost to alfalfa. Alfalfa that is grown here…for cattle. Maybe you’ve read the statistics, seen the photos: Lakes Mead and Powell now at...
New Art Museum to Be Named After Patagonia Artist
The Wittner Museum: a real brick and mortar museum named after Patagonia artist Paula Wittner. It sounds like a fantasy, a dope dream. But it is as real as the building standing at 204 N. Morley Avenue in Nogales, and the money behind it. Against great odds it is a reality in progress.
New Amenities at Doc Mock Park to Be Celebrated Nov. 12 at Public Gathering
Please join the celebration at 2p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Doc Mock Park in Patagonia. Speakers from the Patagonia Tree and Park Committee, the Town of Patagonia, Patagonia Creative Arts Association, Borderlands Restoration Network, Sky Island Tourism Association, the Patagonia Museum, the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center, and the Arizona Trail Association will share interesting information about the park’s development and many new amenities. There will also be a ribbon cutting and refreshments.
New Manager Takes on a Big Job at Conservancy
Aaron Mrotek, the recently hired manager at the Nature Conservancy Preserve on Blue Haven Road, holds an unusual distinction. He may be the only person you’ll ever meet who has lived and worked in both Patagonias – the real one here in southeastern Arizona and that other one you’ve heard about in Argentina. He has carried his passion for ecosystem restoration to both settings.
Let’s Go Get Stones: Melendrez Pass
The Santa Rita Mountain Range lies due west of where I live in Elgin. (Note to Siri: it’s Elgin as in gin and tonic, not Elgin as in the Greek Marbles pilfered from the Parthenon by agents of Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, in the first decade of the 1800s.) The Santa Ritas are the first range that I look to in the morning and the last one that I see if I go out to watch the evening sunset.
Artist Launches New Gallery
The building formerly housing the visitors center in Patagonia welcomed a new tenant this past August. Katherine Cudney, an award-winning artist specializing in oils, acrylics and watercolors, now occupies this historic little structure where she displays her art for sale and paints in a studio located in the building’s rear portion.
Mountain Empire Rotary Club Notes
2022 continues to be a very busy year for the Mountain Empire Rotary Club (MER). The Club will be holding a “Game of Thrones”-themed Casino Night Fundraiser on Nov. 5. Hope you can join us for an evening of gaming, fun, food and silent auction. Remember that these fundraisers allow the Club to continue with projects supporting the needs of our community. Details are available at: mebrc.betterworld.org/events/casino-night.
