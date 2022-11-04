Read full article on original website
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Season of Hope Toy Drive Benefits Children in Northwestern NJProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Avoid These 7 Most Violent Streets in Kingston, New York
The Hudson Valley has so much beauty to offer the residents who live here. There are several reasons why someone would want to live here. With that beauty and opportunity comes a large population. In any big city comes unwanted crime. You have to admit that it is pretty bad...
Missing Hudson Valley Hiker Stranded Overnight on Cliff Saved
A local man is lucky to be okay after he went missing overnight. Authorities say he had gone out for hike Tuesday, only to slip and fall down a cliff. NBC says it was his own screams for help that actually saved him. The man was all alone though the night in freezing temperatures, but is expected to be okay, according to NBC.
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
Unofficial Hudson Valley, New York State 2022 Election Results
The results are coming in for key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. It appears Gov. Kathy Hochul is New York's first female governor. However, her challenger Long Island Congressman has yet to concede. Below are unofficial results for key races across New York State and...
New York Teacher Confesses To ‘Egregious Betrayal Of Trust’
A New York State teacher confessed to installing a camera in a school bathroom. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that 58-year-old Patrick Morgan of Colonie pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree. Capital Region, New York Teacher Pleads Guilty. Morgan's guilty plea...
Do You Live Near One Of The 15 Prisons In New York State With Most Dangerous Prisoners?
Living in a prison community can be rewarding in the sense that it often provides good-paying jobs to the people in the area. But, on the other hand, there's always the lingering fear that a prisoner may escape or that there could be a riot. No matter how secure a prison is, there is always a chance that something bad can happen. That is especially true when you live near a maximum-security facility that houses the most dangerous criminals in the state. In New York, there are 15 correctional facilities that are deemed maximum security. These prisons are generally where the worst of the worst are housed. According to Cambridge Dictionary, a maximum-security prison is.
Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Over 20 tickets sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot are third-prize winners. Just because you didn't win doesn't mean you didn't earn a good amount of money!. The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Record...
Police In Hudson Valley Search For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect
A 56-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to rob Bank of America. On Friday, Nov. 4, around 5 p.m. the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Bank of America located on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. Police Search For Newburgh, New York Attempted Bank...
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
“Citizens at Risk”: Colossal Newburgh Fire Reignites Year-Long Debate
A massive weekend blaze in the City of Newburgh not only threatened the lives of Hudson Valley residents and first responders, but resurfaced a debate that has been raging since January. Apartment Fire in Newburgh, NY. City of Newburgh Firefighters reported on the fire that ignited Saturday night, sharing that...
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
How did Zeldin Lose When I Haven’t Seen One Hochul Lawn Sign?
Many Hudson Valley voters are scratching their heads this morning after hearing Kathy Hochul was reelected as Governor. Just how did that happen?. Social media is filled with comments from voters shocked to hear that Lee Zeldin lost his bid to become the first Republican governor since George Pataki grabbed the seat in 1994. Many point to the fact that "everyone they know" voted for Zeldin and they haven't heard or seen anyone supporting Hochul at all. They're genuinely shocked that a "pro-crime crazy person" could win the gubernatorial election.
Viral YouTube Video Shows Amazing HV “Home” In The Woods
A local man is receiving an overwhelming amount of support after a video went viral on YouTube documenting his unique hand-built home hidden in the Beacon, NY woods. The man, simply identified as Joe in the now-viral video, has captured the hearts of local Hudson Valley residents. Not only were they impressed with what Joe was able to construct out of found materials, but there's now a swell of support for the "Beacon Legend" who just received terrible news from the town about his home.
Legendary Hudson Valley, New York Plant Closing, 138 Impacted
A Hudson Valley facility is closing after 125 years. At least 138 employees will be out of work. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on Avon closing its Rockland County facility. We've learned more information about the closure. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. Avon confirmed plans to close...
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days
As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
Town of Newburgh Fire Leaves One Deceased, More Injured
Unfortunate news coming from the Town of Newburgh. Yesterday, Tuesday, November 8th, the Town of Newburgh police responded to a residence on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh, for the report of a house fire. The Town of Newburgh Police were assisted by the Middlehope Fire Department, Cronomer Valley...
East Fishkill PD Warns of Traffic Delays For Commuters
Be mindful if you're out on the roads later and plan ahead. We are getting into a very busy time of year in the Hudson Valley. Everyone is back to school, activities are in full swing and unfortunately it gets dark very early now. With all of that and more going on, it's an important reminder for everyone to leave extra time when going places.
What is New York State’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Thanksgiving is not that far off, and many of you are probably already putting together a to-do list for the big occasion. Again, the cost of Thanksgiving keeps on going up every year. CNN says that "whole frozen turkey prices have increased from $1.15 per pound at this time in 2021 to $1.47 per pound for the week of October 28 to November 3, 2022.".
