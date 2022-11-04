ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Has A New Nickname For Russell Westbrook

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 6 days ago

We're here for it.

The always-colorful Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless has cooked up a brand-new nickname for your Los Angeles Lakers' $47.1 million sixth man Russell Westbrook.

After struggling through his first three contests as a Lakers starter to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, Westbrook has seemed totally re-energized in his new role for the franchise.

Bayless noticed, and awarded him a pretty solid new nickname while watching the Lakers' 120-117 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday.

Across his first three games this year with the Lakers (when Los Angeles went 0-3), all starts, Russell Westbench averaged 10.3 points a game on 28.9% shooting from the floor, along with 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists (against 1.7 turnovers), and two steals.

During the three contests he's played since Darvin Ham shifted him to the bench, Westbrook has been averaging 16.3 points on 46.2% field goal shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists (let's just not talk about the turnovers), and 0.7 blocks a night. L.A. has gone 2-1 in Brodie's three bench games.

Bayless, a notorious hater of the Lakers' best player, All-NBA small forward LeBron James, didn't exactly let LBJ off the hook for his cold scoring down the stretch of the Pelicans game. He also appeared to make something of a partial nickname swap in the offing.

While we're parsing Skip Bayless tweets from the game last night, let's unpack one more.

This writer is not sure another NBA franchise is going to swoop in to trade for Westbrook's current deal without mandating that the Lakers attach some future draft capital, though I will at least concede that the 6'3" ex-All-Star appears to be thriving when he is allowed to be the lead playmaker on the floor, during the moments in the game where his minutes are staggered with those of James.

King Ghost
5d ago

Russell westbench?? skip stop it ok.. that man is only coming off the bench because HE APPROVED OF IT, he's still a definite starter on ANY OTHER TEAM IN THE LEAGUE THAT NEEDS A PG .., that's why he needs to get traded

