disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot

A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
VENICE, FL
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
msn.com

15 ways that cruising newbies waste money on their first cruise

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information and offers. I can still remember my first rookie mistake on...
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.

