The number of buffet restaurants in America has fallen by 26% since 1998. So how does an industry that encourages its customers to eat as much as possible stay in business? It's a riddle that any casual Olive Garden customer has pondered.
Life Among the Humans: Whaddya Gonna Do?
Somebody mentioned “Career Day” at the high school, when local adults come in and sit at tables in the gym to talk to kids about the kind of work they do out there in “the real world” and help promote awareness of the possibilities. It’s noteworthy...
Artist Launches New Gallery
The building formerly housing the visitors center in Patagonia welcomed a new tenant this past August. Katherine Cudney, an award-winning artist specializing in oils, acrylics and watercolors, now occupies this historic little structure where she displays her art for sale and paints in a studio located in the building’s rear portion.
New Teacher Profile: John Lynch
John J. Lynch, a Southern California native, is the new Patagonia Union High School math teacher. After graduating from UC Santa Barbara, where he studied math and anthropology, he has taught math for the past 30 years. Students at PUHS have welcomed his presence at the school. “Mr. Lynch is...
Patagonia Regional Times
Patagonia, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/
