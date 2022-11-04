ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 6A=

Lou. St. Xavier 53, Lou. Southern 0

Class 5A=

Owensboro 54, Christian Co. 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Farris scores 20, Marist downs American 73-69

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Kam Farris scored 20 points to help Marist defeat American 73-69 on Wednesday night in a season opener for both teams. Farris shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Geoff Sprouse led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Matt Rogers added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for American. Colin Smalls also had 12 points and two steals. Marist plays Binghamton at home on Saturday, and American visits George Mason on Sunday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Associated Press

Cohill scores 18, Youngstown St. beats UT-Martin 90-72

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored 19 points as Youngstown State beat UT Martin 90-72 on Wednesday night. Cohill also contributed five assists for the Penguins (2-0). Malek Green scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Garrett Covington recorded 12 points and was 4-of-13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance). K.J. Simon finished with 19 points and two steals for the Skyhawks (0-2). UT Martin also got 13 points and four assists from Jordan Sears. Parker Stewart also put up 11 points and two steals. Youngstown State’s next game is Sunday against Notre Dame on the road. UT Martin hosts Champion Christian on Saturday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Associated Press

Edwards scores 21, James Madison downs Hampton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards’ 21 points helped James Madison defeat Hampton 106-58 on Wednesday night. Edwards also contributed 11 rebounds and five assists for the Dukes (2-0). Takal Molson scored 20 points and added nine rebounds. Vado Morse was 5-of-10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points. Marquis Godwin finished with 12 points for the Pirates (0-1). Amir Nesbitt added 11 points and Russell Dean 10. ___
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Associated Press

No. 25 Michigan women win 18th straight at home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia scored a career-high 20 points, Emily Kiser added 15 points and No. 25 Michigan opened its season with an 83-30 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday night. The Wolverines have won 18 straight at Crisler Center, the nation’s fifth-longest active streak.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy