Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Feeling Adventurous at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World? You’ll Love This Shake.
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is HERE. And you know what that means?! Loads of new holiday treats for us to enjoy! While some of the new treats are available to enjoy ALL day in Magic Kingdom, others are exclusive to the party. The Sugar Plum Shake from Auntie...
disneyfoodblog.com
Many Disney Fans Do NOT Recommend Going to the Parks at Christmas. Here’s Why.
It’s no secret that visiting Disney World during the holiday season can be truly magical. You might be visiting to check out EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, or maybe you just want to stroll around and take in all the holiday vibes. But not everyone thinks Christmastime is the best time to visit, and we had to know what people think about visiting during the holidays. We asked DFB readers, “Would you recommend going to Disney World at Christmas time?” Here is what a few of our readers told us!
disneyfoodblog.com
‘OBSESSED’: Amazon Shoppers LOVE This Disney Advent Calendar
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Halloween is over and the holiday season is coming up quickly!. One of the most exciting parts is picking out an advent calendar. With so many choices available it...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Meet Santa Claus WITHOUT a Park Ticket in Disney World!
What are you looking forward to this holiday season in Disney World?. Maybe it’s the giant gingerbread displays, the snoap, or the festive treats, but no matter what it is that you’re looking forward to, there’s a LOT to do this year during the holidays! A staple of the holiday season is meeting and getting pictures with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas (AKA Santa!) and we’ve got more details on how you can meet him without a park ticket!
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Out if YOU Qualify For This 20% Off Disney Discount
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Christmas will be here before we know it and that means it’s time to start shopping!. We’ve seen some amazing Disney deals on Amazon, new Disney jewelry, Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
EPCOT vs. Magic Kingdom: Which Disney World Park is Best?
It’s decision time! You only have 1 day in Walt Disney World and can only visit 1 park, and you have to CHOOSE between Magic Kingdom and EPCOT!. Magic Kingdom is the OG Disney World park, but EPCOT’s origins also trace back to Walt Disney’s vision of the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. Each is so different, and each so iconic, so how do you choose?
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: LOTS of ‘Zootopia’ Merchandise!
We’ve been admiring the holiday decorations, getting ready for the holiday popcorn buckets coming to the park, and checking out new merchandise. And now, we’re here to share the newest updates with all of you!. Before we get into the updates, be sure to download the FREE DFB...
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us to the ULTIMATE Princess Character Meal in Disney World
Hear ye, hear ye — it’s time to dine like straight-up ROYALTY in Disney World. No, we’re not talking about Cinderella’s Royal Table or Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom. Instead, we’re heading over to EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion to check out a newly reopened Akershus Royal Banquet Hall! Get ready to see everything this Princess Storybook Dining meal has to offer because we’re bringing you our FULL review!
disneyfoodblog.com
These 6 Amazing Disney Deals on Amazon Won’t Last Long!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Black Friday sales have officially begun! Many retailers are treating us to deals all month long, which means even more chances to save when shopping for holiday gifts. Amazon...
disneyfoodblog.com
This Christmas Cookie Churro Was NOT What We Expected in Disney World
There are SO many new treats at Magic Kingdom right now!. We’re talking about dozens of sweets for the holiday season, including some that are exclusive to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We’ve been trying out all the goodies, and now we’re diving into our next one — a special holiday churro!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can Disney World Keep Raising Prices?
Today, we’re taking an INTENSE look at Disney World prices – and its recent price hikes. Has it always been this way? And will it affect your upcoming trips?. Check out our video below about the Can Disney World Keep Raising Prices?. Are you a DFB Video subscriber?...
disneyfoodblog.com
WOW. The Ornament Treat Is the BEST Snack We’ve Had in Disney World in a LONG Time.
Get ready to deck the halls because we’re live from the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the season!. Entertainment, characters, merchandise, and snacks abound — and you know we’re sharing it all with you! We’ve eaten our way through a few snacks (and are on our way to trying them all!), but now it’s time to check out a sweet treat over on Main Street, U.S.A.!
disneyfoodblog.com
Attention Caramel Lovers! We’ve Found Your Christmas Snack in Disney World
We’ve been making our way around Magic Kingdom, and now we think it’s time for a snack or two. Come with us to try two new treats you’ll only find during the holidays!. Come with us to Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland to see what they’ve got on the menu! They’re serving up not one, but two new snacks we can’t wait to try — starting with the Fried Pork Tamale served Christmas Style for $9.99. This is a fried pork tamale topped with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco.
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL MENUS Released for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
It’s the most wonderful time… of the year! The festive season is quickly approaching, which means that the Disney parks are kicking into holiday high gear. During Disney’s Halfway to the Holidays event, we got the news that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be returning to Magic Kingdom in Disney World and Festival of Holidays will be returning to Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. Festival of Holidays will run from November 11th, 2022, to January 8th, 2023, and will feature new and returning entertainment, activities, and perhaps most importantly: food! Disney recently released the menus for this year’s Festival of Holidays booths, so let’s take a look!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Updates Cancelation Policies Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Central Florida has been hit hard by the hurricane season this year. First, Hurricane Ian caused heavy rainfall, winds, flooding, and closures at Disney World back in September. Now, Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way, and there are some important Disney World updates you need to know if you’re traveling currently or soon.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW Mickey Mouse Haunted Mansion Collection Is Online NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some pretty incredible Haunted Mansion merchandise releases lately, and now it’s time to grab your wallets because yet another collection dedicated to this apparition-filled attraction has dropped online!
disneyfoodblog.com
10 HUGE Tips for the Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic is almost here!. This fun festival will be returning to the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort on November 11th through 12th. We were invited to a media preview of the event, so now we’re coming to you with some tips to help you navigate the Food and Wine Classic like a pro!
disneyfoodblog.com
Glittering Sorcerer Mickey Earrings and Other Baublebar Pieces Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Just in time for holiday shopping, Baublebar has surprised us with a bunch of new Disney pieces!. Inspired by a variety of classic characters and movies, these items are...
disneyfoodblog.com
The MASSIVE Grand Floridian Gingerbread House Is NOW OPEN in Disney World!
There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Disney World — and not all of them require a ticket. If you have the budget, you can check out all the decorations inside each Disney Park, or even buy a ticket for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but you can also enjoy some of the most iconic holiday displays inside Disney World hotels! One such display is now officially open and we’re taking you with us to check it out.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Have to See the Crowds in Disney World Today to Believe Them
The holidays aren’t the only things picking up in Disney World right now!. We’ve continued to watch holiday decorations and touches pop-up across Disney World and now we’re seeing more of the holiday crowds start to come to the parks. Not only do the holidays draw people to the parks, but there was also the runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon which brought LOTS of runners to Disney World! But today, after the race weekend has ended, the crowds were even bigger and you’ve gotta see them to believe them.
Comments / 0