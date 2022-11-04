It’s no secret that visiting Disney World during the holiday season can be truly magical. You might be visiting to check out EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, or maybe you just want to stroll around and take in all the holiday vibes. But not everyone thinks Christmastime is the best time to visit, and we had to know what people think about visiting during the holidays. We asked DFB readers, “Would you recommend going to Disney World at Christmas time?” Here is what a few of our readers told us!

1 DAY AGO