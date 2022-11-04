Read full article on original website
Disney World Cancels Fantasmic! and Extended Evening Hours Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching Florida and Disney World has updated some of its operating procedures to prepare. We’ve been monitoring the status of the storm and have been bringing you the latest updates on how it might impact your Disney World trip. And now, it looks like more park offerings have been canceled for the night!
NEWS: NO Availability at Disney World Hotels With Storm On the Way
Disney World has already been affected by Hurricane Ian this year, and now a new storm is forcing closures, cancellations, and more. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall on Florida’s East Coast early Thursday morning. And Disney World is making plans now to deal with the potentially severe weather.
How BAD Are the Crowds for a SOLD OUT Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World?
It’s FINALLY happening — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has returned to Disney World!. This Magic Kingdom event is back for the first time since 2019, and we’ve already taken a look at what we can expect from the party this year like the festive eats and drinks, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, and more. We’ll be sharing everything you need to know during the very first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party — starting with the crowds!
Many Disney Fans Do NOT Recommend Going to the Parks at Christmas. Here’s Why.
It’s no secret that visiting Disney World during the holiday season can be truly magical. You might be visiting to check out EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, or maybe you just want to stroll around and take in all the holiday vibes. But not everyone thinks Christmastime is the best time to visit, and we had to know what people think about visiting during the holidays. We asked DFB readers, “Would you recommend going to Disney World at Christmas time?” Here is what a few of our readers told us!
How to Meet Santa Claus WITHOUT a Park Ticket in Disney World!
What are you looking forward to this holiday season in Disney World?. Maybe it’s the giant gingerbread displays, the snoap, or the festive treats, but no matter what it is that you’re looking forward to, there’s a LOT to do this year during the holidays! A staple of the holiday season is meeting and getting pictures with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas (AKA Santa!) and we’ve got more details on how you can meet him without a park ticket!
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: LOTS of ‘Zootopia’ Merchandise!
We’ve been admiring the holiday decorations, getting ready for the holiday popcorn buckets coming to the park, and checking out new merchandise. And now, we’re here to share the newest updates with all of you!. Before we get into the updates, be sure to download the FREE DFB...
Find Out if YOU Qualify For This 20% Off Disney Discount
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Christmas will be here before we know it and that means it’s time to start shopping!. We’ve seen some amazing Disney deals on Amazon, new Disney jewelry, Disney...
Disney Reveals How They Might Respond to a Recession
Disney’s most recent quarterly earnings report yielded some interesting statistics, such as exactly how much Hurricane Ian cost the company and how the recent revenue totals compare to years previous. Although many of the things we learned were about Disney’s past fourth quarter in 2022, we also learned about some potential future directions for The Walt Disney Company.
REVIEW: 3 NEW Holiday Treats at the Giant Gingerbread House in Disney World
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World, and there are all kinds of ways to celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, see the decorations in the parks, take a look at the merchandise, and more. One of the fun things to see on your holiday trip to Disney World are the gingerbread displays. The giant gingerbread house just went up in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and we’re checking out the treats that are sold out of it!
EPCOT vs. Magic Kingdom: Which Disney World Park is Best?
It’s decision time! You only have 1 day in Walt Disney World and can only visit 1 park, and you have to CHOOSE between Magic Kingdom and EPCOT!. Magic Kingdom is the OG Disney World park, but EPCOT’s origins also trace back to Walt Disney’s vision of the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. Each is so different, and each so iconic, so how do you choose?
BREAKING: Disney World Quietly Removes Resort Closures From Its Website
If there’s one thing we know about hurricane forecasts, it’s that they change. And we are seeing those changes in action today as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the Florida coastline. It appears Disney World has reversed its earlier decision to close some resort areas during the storm. Earlier...
This Christmas Cookie Churro Was NOT What We Expected in Disney World
There are SO many new treats at Magic Kingdom right now!. We’re talking about dozens of sweets for the holiday season, including some that are exclusive to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We’ve been trying out all the goodies, and now we’re diving into our next one — a special holiday churro!
THIS Is Why We Warn You About runDisney Weekends in Disney World
This weekend brought a HUGE runDisney event, the Wine and Dine Half Marathon, to Disney World!. Hundreds of runners got on their marks, got set, and WENT running through Disney World in hopes of getting a cool medal, fun merchandise, and even some discounts on water park tickets and food! But how did that affect crowds in the parks? Let’s find out!
Over 25 NEW Food Items Coming to Disney World Soon!
A ton of merchandise, festive decorations, and pretty soon, we’ll be attending the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year! We previously learned about all of the fun food coming to that party, but what about the rest of Walt Disney World? Well, we’ve got a look at a TON of new and returning holiday treats coming to Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs soon — let’s take a look!
DFB Video: Is Disney LYING to Us?
Don’t be fooled! Sometimes, what you’ll see and hear from Disney World isn’t exactly the truth and nothing but the truth. So let’s debunk the lies of Disney TODAY, here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about the Is Disney LYING to Us?. Are...
Disney World’s New Funnel Cake Is Everything We Wanted and More
The holidays have OFFICIALLY begun in Disney World — it’s the first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!. If you’re looking for an exclusive holiday offering in Disney World, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event in Magic Kingdom, featuring special holiday entertainment on select evenings in November and December. The party lasts from 7PM to midnight and amid all the festive celebrations and entertainment, you can also enjoy some exclusive treats! We’re taking you with us to try not one but THREE holiday menu items, and if you like sweets, you’ll want to hear about these.
WOW. The Ornament Treat Is the BEST Snack We’ve Had in Disney World in a LONG Time.
Get ready to deck the halls because we’re live from the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the season!. Entertainment, characters, merchandise, and snacks abound — and you know we’re sharing it all with you! We’ve eaten our way through a few snacks (and are on our way to trying them all!), but now it’s time to check out a sweet treat over on Main Street, U.S.A.!
Come With Us to the ULTIMATE Princess Character Meal in Disney World
Hear ye, hear ye — it’s time to dine like straight-up ROYALTY in Disney World. No, we’re not talking about Cinderella’s Royal Table or Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom. Instead, we’re heading over to EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion to check out a newly reopened Akershus Royal Banquet Hall! Get ready to see everything this Princess Storybook Dining meal has to offer because we’re bringing you our FULL review!
Attention Caramel Lovers! We’ve Found Your Christmas Snack in Disney World
We’ve been making our way around Magic Kingdom, and now we think it’s time for a snack or two. Come with us to try two new treats you’ll only find during the holidays!. Come with us to Golden Oak Outpost in Frontierland to see what they’ve got on the menu! They’re serving up not one, but two new snacks we can’t wait to try — starting with the Fried Pork Tamale served Christmas Style for $9.99. This is a fried pork tamale topped with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco.
‘OBSESSED’: Amazon Shoppers LOVE This Disney Advent Calendar
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Halloween is over and the holiday season is coming up quickly!. One of the most exciting parts is picking out an advent calendar. With so many choices available it...
