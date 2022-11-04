Read full article on original website
Many Disney Fans Do NOT Recommend Going to the Parks at Christmas. Here’s Why.
It’s no secret that visiting Disney World during the holiday season can be truly magical. You might be visiting to check out EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, or maybe you just want to stroll around and take in all the holiday vibes. But not everyone thinks Christmastime is the best time to visit, and we had to know what people think about visiting during the holidays. We asked DFB readers, “Would you recommend going to Disney World at Christmas time?” Here is what a few of our readers told us!
How BAD Are the Crowds for a SOLD OUT Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World?
It’s FINALLY happening — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has returned to Disney World!. This Magic Kingdom event is back for the first time since 2019, and we’ve already taken a look at what we can expect from the party this year like the festive eats and drinks, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, and more. We’ll be sharing everything you need to know during the very first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party — starting with the crowds!
Disney World Cancels Fantasmic! and Extended Evening Hours Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching Florida and Disney World has updated some of its operating procedures to prepare. We’ve been monitoring the status of the storm and have been bringing you the latest updates on how it might impact your Disney World trip. And now, it looks like more park offerings have been canceled for the night!
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: LOTS of ‘Zootopia’ Merchandise!
We’ve been admiring the holiday decorations, getting ready for the holiday popcorn buckets coming to the park, and checking out new merchandise. And now, we’re here to share the newest updates with all of you!. Before we get into the updates, be sure to download the FREE DFB...
BREAKING: Disney World Quietly Removes Resort Closures From Its Website
If there’s one thing we know about hurricane forecasts, it’s that they change. And we are seeing those changes in action today as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the Florida coastline. It appears Disney World has reversed its earlier decision to close some resort areas during the storm. Earlier...
How to Meet Santa Claus WITHOUT a Park Ticket in Disney World!
What are you looking forward to this holiday season in Disney World?. Maybe it’s the giant gingerbread displays, the snoap, or the festive treats, but no matter what it is that you’re looking forward to, there’s a LOT to do this year during the holidays! A staple of the holiday season is meeting and getting pictures with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas (AKA Santa!) and we’ve got more details on how you can meet him without a park ticket!
REVIEW: 3 NEW Holiday Treats at the Giant Gingerbread House in Disney World
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World, and there are all kinds of ways to celebrate. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, see the decorations in the parks, take a look at the merchandise, and more. One of the fun things to see on your holiday trip to Disney World are the gingerbread displays. The giant gingerbread house just went up in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and we’re checking out the treats that are sold out of it!
Come With Us to the ULTIMATE Princess Character Meal in Disney World
Hear ye, hear ye — it’s time to dine like straight-up ROYALTY in Disney World. No, we’re not talking about Cinderella’s Royal Table or Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom. Instead, we’re heading over to EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion to check out a newly reopened Akershus Royal Banquet Hall! Get ready to see everything this Princess Storybook Dining meal has to offer because we’re bringing you our FULL review!
Over 25 NEW Food Items Coming to Disney World Soon!
A ton of merchandise, festive decorations, and pretty soon, we’ll be attending the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year! We previously learned about all of the fun food coming to that party, but what about the rest of Walt Disney World? Well, we’ve got a look at a TON of new and returning holiday treats coming to Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs soon — let’s take a look!
‘OBSESSED’: Amazon Shoppers LOVE This Disney Advent Calendar
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Halloween is over and the holiday season is coming up quickly!. One of the most exciting parts is picking out an advent calendar. With so many choices available it...
Disney World’s New Funnel Cake Is Everything We Wanted and More
The holidays have OFFICIALLY begun in Disney World — it’s the first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!. If you’re looking for an exclusive holiday offering in Disney World, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event in Magic Kingdom, featuring special holiday entertainment on select evenings in November and December. The party lasts from 7PM to midnight and amid all the festive celebrations and entertainment, you can also enjoy some exclusive treats! We’re taking you with us to try not one but THREE holiday menu items, and if you like sweets, you’ll want to hear about these.
Disney’s NEW Mickey Mouse Haunted Mansion Collection Is Online NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some pretty incredible Haunted Mansion merchandise releases lately, and now it’s time to grab your wallets because yet another collection dedicated to this apparition-filled attraction has dropped online!
THIS Is Why We Warn You About runDisney Weekends in Disney World
This weekend brought a HUGE runDisney event, the Wine and Dine Half Marathon, to Disney World!. Hundreds of runners got on their marks, got set, and WENT running through Disney World in hopes of getting a cool medal, fun merchandise, and even some discounts on water park tickets and food! But how did that affect crowds in the parks? Let’s find out!
DFB Video: Can Disney World Keep Raising Prices?
Today, we’re taking an INTENSE look at Disney World prices – and its recent price hikes. Has it always been this way? And will it affect your upcoming trips?. Check out our video below about the Can Disney World Keep Raising Prices?. Are you a DFB Video subscriber?...
This Christmas Cookie Churro Was NOT What We Expected in Disney World
There are SO many new treats at Magic Kingdom right now!. We’re talking about dozens of sweets for the holiday season, including some that are exclusive to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We’ve been trying out all the goodies, and now we’re diving into our next one — a special holiday churro!
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Is “Filled With Optimism” About 2023, Despite Potential Recession Impact
The last few years have been unusual for The Walt Disney Company, as they have been for many companies worldwide. As Disney continues to work on recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic closures, it has also been navigating the growth of Disney+ and other streaming platforms along with the launch of a new cruise ship and many changes to the Disney parks.
FULL MENUS Released for the 2022 Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure
It’s the most wonderful time… of the year! The festive season is quickly approaching, which means that the Disney parks are kicking into holiday high gear. During Disney’s Halfway to the Holidays event, we got the news that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will be returning to Magic Kingdom in Disney World and Festival of Holidays will be returning to Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort. Festival of Holidays will run from November 11th, 2022, to January 8th, 2023, and will feature new and returning entertainment, activities, and perhaps most importantly: food! Disney recently released the menus for this year’s Festival of Holidays booths, so let’s take a look!
Disney Reveals How They Might Respond to a Recession
Disney’s most recent quarterly earnings report yielded some interesting statistics, such as exactly how much Hurricane Ian cost the company and how the recent revenue totals compare to years previous. Although many of the things we learned were about Disney’s past fourth quarter in 2022, we also learned about some potential future directions for The Walt Disney Company.
NEWS: NO Availability at Disney World Hotels With Storm On the Way
Disney World has already been affected by Hurricane Ian this year, and now a new storm is forcing closures, cancellations, and more. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall on Florida’s East Coast early Thursday morning. And Disney World is making plans now to deal with the potentially severe weather.
The MASSIVE Grand Floridian Gingerbread House Is NOW OPEN in Disney World!
There are so many ways to celebrate the holiday season in Disney World — and not all of them require a ticket. If you have the budget, you can check out all the decorations inside each Disney Park, or even buy a ticket for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but you can also enjoy some of the most iconic holiday displays inside Disney World hotels! One such display is now officially open and we’re taking you with us to check it out.
