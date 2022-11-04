Read full article on original website
Maricopa County judge denies motion to extend poll hours to 10 p.m.
PHOENIX — The Republican National Committee has filed an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County. A judge denied the motion. Polling locations will close at 7 p.m. A Maricopa County judge held a hearing to decide whether or not polling locations would remain open until 10...
Pinal County Attorney bringing charges against 9-year-old who took gun to Queen Creek school
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it is bringing charges against a 9-year-old who brought a firearm to a Queen Creek school in August. The attorney’s office said Monday that they would be charging the child with charges of minor in possession of a firearm and interference with or disruption of an educational institution. Both are felonies.
Kids can 'vote' on Election Day at Valley of the Sun YMCA
PHOENIX — Tuesday is Election Day and if you're wondering what the best way is to teach your kids about the democratic process, there's a program through the Valley of the Sun YMCA that will do just that. The program is called Arizona Youth and Government and they've set...
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up across Arizona on Election Day, Storm moving in Wednesday
PHOENIX — It's a nice start to the week, but we're already tracking our next storm. It will move in late Tuesday and Wednesday, picking up winds, dropping temperatures and bringing chances for rain and snow across our state. Much of northern Arizona will be under Wind Advisories Tuesday...
Learn more about Four Angels Foundation and an upcoming fundraiser
Four Angels Foundation is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. As an advocate, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roberta Duah has dedicated the last 20 years to providing resources that benefit the underserved within the community, focusing on the Behavioral Health population in Maricopa County. Through her experience, Roberta recognized a combination...
Corona del Sol High School placed on lockdown due to weapon concern
TEMPE, AZ — Corona Del Sol High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student was reportedly seen on campus with a weapon. The incident began when someone reported a social media post of a student with what appeared to be a handgun on campus. Officials say...
Driver arrested after hitting police cruiser near 75th and Glendale avenues
GLENDALE, AZ — A driver was arrested after hitting a Glendale police cruiser and attempting to flee the scene early Wednesday morning. Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of 75th and Glendale avenues around 12:30 a.m. An officer was reportedly headed eastbound when a driver making a...
Three people injured shooting, assault near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road
CHANDLER, AZ — Police say three people were taken to a hospital and two suspects were apprehended in Chandler after a shooting and subsequent assault Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road shortly before 3 p.m. When police arrived on scene, two people were located...
Gas prices are still high: why do we pay more?
If you're a driver in the Valley, paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas has become the norm. And while prices are coming down a bit, there are stations charging more than $5 a gallon here. That's much higher than the national AAA gas price average. On the...
Dental Specialty Associates are improving quality of life by restoring smiles in a beautiful way
Dental Specialty Associates is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Dental Specialty Associates (DSA) has two locations:. To make an appointment, call 602-795-5995 (bilingual representatives available), or go to www.dsaofaz.com.
Saturn Wealth offers a complimentary consultation to help you find out if you are on the right financial track
Saturn Wealth is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Saturn Wealth offers you a free planning session to help you prepare to retire with financial freedom. Mention Sonoran Living, receive a complimentary consultation and strategy session with Charisse. Saturn Wealth. 1166 E. Warner Rd., Suite 213. Gilbert. (480) 339-7103.
Pediatrix is open extra hours and weekends for sick kids.
Pediatrix is a Phoenix-based pediatric practice, with locations at I17 & Bell Road, and I17 & Happy Valley Road, which has provided excellent care for infants, children and teens since 1986. Our physicians and staff focus on the overall well-being of children, and believe each child is a special individual. Our patients not only experience special attention at Pediatrix, but they also receive the finest medical care because our medical professionals strive for excellence in practicing medicine and remain current on medical treatments and procedures. At Pediatrix, our patients benefit from a strong combination of caring, knowledge, and resources, which allows us to live up to our motto: "We Care For Kids"
Bicyclist seriously hurt in Glendale hit-and-run crash
GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are looking for a vehicle that struck a bicyclist, leaving the victim with serious injuries early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near 32nd and Glendale avenues around 4:40 a.m. Police say a man was found along the roadway and was taken to the hospital...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cold front brings rain, snow, winds and a big cool-down today!
PHOENIX — A cold front is moving today through bringing high winds, rain, snow and a big cool-down. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect across northern Arizona until this evening. Peak gusts could reach 55 mph along the I-40 corridor and 65 mph along the Mogollon Rim. That may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
