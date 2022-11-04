ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to fairgrounds for 73rd year

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the fairgrounds this week, marking its 73rd year. This festive marketplace features more than 300 vendors, a holiday entertainment stage and even pictures with Santa. The five-day event runs through Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Decision 2022 Live Blog: Polls now open across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indiana voters are returning to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums...
INDIANA STATE
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Festival of Trees returns to Indiana History Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Get in the Christmas spirit at Indiana Historical Society's annual Festival of Trees. The holiday extravaganza begins Friday, Nov. 11 and goes through Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis. Guests will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Retaking Of Richmond Hill

At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Supply driving central Indiana gas prices higher

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices shot up 45 cents per gallon in central Indiana in the past week, reaching an average of $4.24 Monday, according to GasBuddy.com which surveys more than 650 stations in and around Indianapolis. "Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel couple gives special gift to city

It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 in critical condition after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is left in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed officers were called to the 2200 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m. Once there, they found a male victim in the parking lot of a liquor store […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

