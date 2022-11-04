Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
12news.com
Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race
PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
ABC 15 News
Pro-abortion rights bills passed in 3 states, anti-abortion bill falls
Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont approved measures that are backed by supporters of abortion rights while a bill in Kentucky supported by proponents of abortion restrictions lost. Another bill pushed by abortion opponents was losing in Montana as of Wednesday morning. Voters in California approved Proposition 1. It asked...
DES disqualified a Valley man from pandemic unemployment benefits. A judge said poor record keeping is to blame
PHOENIX — What started with dozens of letters, repeat and contradictory emails, and phone calls to Eric Elliott is coming to some resolution in a 12News conference room. Sitting on the phone with an administrative law judge for about 40 minutes, Eric Elliott is again going back through his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim he filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security in 2020.
themainewire.com
AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems
UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
tribunenewsnow.com
Show man killed in White Mountain Lake
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake for a report of a male subject who had been shot and was unresponsive. When law enforcement arrived on scene they located a deceased man identified as Andres...
12news.com
Was your Arizona 2022 election ballot counted? Here's how to check
PHOENIX — Election Day is Tuesday, but most of the state has already cast a ballot. According to the Citizen's Clean Elections Commission, roughly 80% of Arizona voters choose to vote by mail. If you're one of the many Arizonans who has taken advantage of this service, we have...
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs says she’ll accept election results
PHOENIX – Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs said Monday she would honor the vote count regardless of the outcome. “I absolutely have confidence and I absolutely will accept the results,” Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and top election official, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
knau.org
Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure
Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws. But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday. The other seven ballot measures were placed...
Washington Examiner
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm moving into Arizona! Wind, rain and snow on Wednesday
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across Arizona as our next storm system moves in. Wind Advisories are in effect through Wednesday for much of northern Arizona. Peak gusts could reach 50 mph along the I-40 corridor which may make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Here in...
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.
On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona
Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
ABC 15 News
Two small earthquakes rattle border of Arizona-New Mexico overnight
Two small earthquakes rattled the border of Arizona and New Mexico late Tuesday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, one quake was recorded at a magnitude of 3.0 and a second was a 3.1 magnitude. They shook a remote area east of Tucson, just over the border on...
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
