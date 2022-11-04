ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Pro-abortion rights bills passed in 3 states, anti-abortion bill falls

Voters in California, Michigan and Vermont approved measures that are backed by supporters of abortion rights while a bill in Kentucky supported by proponents of abortion restrictions lost. Another bill pushed by abortion opponents was losing in Montana as of Wednesday morning. Voters in California approved Proposition 1. It asked...
MICHIGAN STATE
12 News

DES disqualified a Valley man from pandemic unemployment benefits. A judge said poor record keeping is to blame

PHOENIX — What started with dozens of letters, repeat and contradictory emails, and phone calls to Eric Elliott is coming to some resolution in a 12News conference room. Sitting on the phone with an administrative law judge for about 40 minutes, Eric Elliott is again going back through his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim he filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security in 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Show man killed in White Mountain Lake

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake for a report of a male subject who had been shot and was unresponsive. When law enforcement arrived on scene they located a deceased man identified as Andres...
SHOW LOW, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Katie Hobbs says she’ll accept election results

PHOENIX – Arizona Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs said Monday she would honor the vote count regardless of the outcome. “I absolutely have confidence and I absolutely will accept the results,” Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and top election official, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona voters OK 2 initiatives, reject 1 ballot measure

Arizona voters have rejected one of three ballot measures that would take away some of their rights to pass their own laws. But they approved the only two citizen initiatives that were up for a vote in the election that concluded on Tuesday. The other seven ballot measures were placed...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote

Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SELIGMAN, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that.

On the day of the August primary election, Kee Allen Begay Jr. was at a polling place on the Navajo Nation when he overheard voters talking about how they had gone to the wrong polling place. Begay said the voters were told that they had to vote at a different location 20 or so miles […] The post Navajo voters in one Arizona County see their ballots rejected more frequently. Here’s what would fix that. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

