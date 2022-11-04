ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

75-year-old woman missing from Northwest Baltimore; family says disappearance unusual

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who went missing in mid-October, according to authorities.Versey Spell was last seen in the 3900 block of Barrington Road on Oct. 19, police said.She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes before she disappeared, according to authorities.Spell relies on a walker or a cane to move around, police said.Her family and friends spoke to WJZ last week about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious disappearance.Relatives found that Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.They described to WJZ how they found Spell's doors forced open, the house in disarray, and a strange woman in bed.Spell's relatives held a prayer vigil for her on Nov. 2.Anyone who has seen Spell or who knows where she is should contact officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Parkville man charged with attempted murder in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Parkville man was arrested Monday after Baltimore police said he shot someone last month in Northeast Baltimore. David Boyd, 42, faces charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, Boyd shot a 29-year-old man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city:. 38-year-old Delaka Augins was killed on November 3, 2022, in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue. 16-year-old Daryll Byrd was killed on November 4, 2022, in the 4000 block of Old York Road. 31-year-old Evan...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teen shot in the head last week dies, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say the shooting of a teenager last week is now a homicide investigation. Police say that on October 30, officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the head in the 4000 block of Old York Road in north Baltimore. HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION | Security...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said.  Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore.  Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right."  For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted.  Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe and unharmed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore City Police say 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was found safe. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing boy. 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was last seen in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Thaddeus is approximately 4-feet, 5-inches tall and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed struck and killed by vehicle in Linthicum Heights, police say

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Linthicum Heights, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. On Monday, at around 7:15 p.m. officers were sent to northbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road in Linthicum for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, said the department.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia pair accused of carrying out home invasion, shooting last month

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A man and woman from Columbia were arrested Tuesday after Howard County police said they carried out a home invasion last month that ended in a shooting. Tiffany Wilson, 39, and Kelly Francis Jr., 20, both face charges of attempted murder, home invasion, burglary, assault...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette...
BALTIMORE, MD

