The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Baltimore with one person taken to the hospital. On Monday November 7, 2022, at approximately 10:04PM, officers responded to the 3100 block of East Monument Street for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 21-year-old man...
75-year-old woman missing from Northwest Baltimore; family says disappearance unusual
BALTIMORE -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old woman who went missing in mid-October, according to authorities.Versey Spell was last seen in the 3900 block of Barrington Road on Oct. 19, police said.She is 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and black shoes before she disappeared, according to authorities.Spell relies on a walker or a cane to move around, police said.Her family and friends spoke to WJZ last week about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious disappearance.Relatives found that Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.Family members said Spell is a retired federal employee and worked as a greeter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.They described to WJZ how they found Spell's doors forced open, the house in disarray, and a strange woman in bed.Spell's relatives held a prayer vigil for her on Nov. 2.Anyone who has seen Spell or who knows where she is should contact officers at the Northwest District at 410-396-2466 or dial 911.
A child is in grave condition after being shot in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say. The 13-year-old girl was shot shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, according to Baltimore police. Officers located the girl suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival...
Community members are in shock after a 13-year-old girl was shot in the head in Southeast Baltimore Monday evening leaving her in grave condition.
Teenager, Adult Dead After Being Shot In The Head In Separate Baltimore Shootings
Two people are dead after being shot in the head in separate shootings in Baltimore, authorities say. The first shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard where officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, according to Baltimore police.
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a 13-year-old girl is in grave condition after a shooting in southeast Baltimore. Police say there were sent to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street because of a Shot Spotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl who had...
Parkville man charged with attempted murder in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Parkville man was arrested Monday after Baltimore police said he shot someone last month in Northeast Baltimore. David Boyd, 42, faces charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, Boyd shot a 29-year-old man in...
Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.
4 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city:. 38-year-old Delaka Augins was killed on November 3, 2022, in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue. 16-year-old Daryll Byrd was killed on November 4, 2022, in the 4000 block of Old York Road. 31-year-old Evan...
One man dead after officer shoots him in West Baltimore, commissioner says
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has shot and killed a man in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.The man had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue around 3:40 p.m., Harrison said.The officer had been sent to the intersection to investigate a report of an armed person and reacted to the sight of the man holding the female at knifepoint, Harrison said. The officer shouted a warning at the man and then shot him, Harrison said.An ambulance took a...
Teen shot in the head last week dies, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say the shooting of a teenager last week is now a homicide investigation. Police say that on October 30, officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the head in the 4000 block of Old York Road in north Baltimore. HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION | Security...
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said. Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore. Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right." For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted. Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found safe and unharmed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore City Police say 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was found safe. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing boy. 9-year-old Thaddeus Stallings-Bell was last seen in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Thaddeus is approximately 4-feet, 5-inches tall and...
Man killed struck and killed by vehicle in Linthicum Heights, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Linthicum Heights, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. On Monday, at around 7:15 p.m. officers were sent to northbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road in Linthicum for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, said the department.
Police make arrest in deadly stabbing at Owings Mills Laundromat
Police have made an arrest in the deadly stabbing that took place Monday afternoon at the Owings Mills Laundromat.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police released a body-worn camera video Tuesday from the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening a woman with a knife Sunday. The video shows the officer, identified as Zachary Rutherford, pulling up to the scene in West Baltimore, where he sees Tyree Moorehead on top of a woman and holding a large butcher knife at her head.
Vehicle crashes into tree then burst into flames leaving 1 dead and 2 injured
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A vehicle crashed into a tree causing it to burst into flames killing one man and critically injuring two others, including a 15-year-old boy in Anne Arundel County, according to police. At about 1:30 p.m., officers were sent to a report of a single-vehicle...
Columbia pair accused of carrying out home invasion, shooting last month
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — A man and woman from Columbia were arrested Tuesday after Howard County police said they carried out a home invasion last month that ended in a shooting. Tiffany Wilson, 39, and Kelly Francis Jr., 20, both face charges of attempted murder, home invasion, burglary, assault...
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette...
