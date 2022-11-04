Read full article on original website
Former viking Travis Fimmel joins HBO Max’s Dune prequel series
HBO Max’s prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, titled Dune: The Sisterhood, has just added a snarling warrior-man to its cast: Variety says that Travis Fimmel, former star of Vikings, HBO Max’s own Raised By Wolves, and that Warcraft movie that we all saw and loved, has joined the series as Desmond Hart, a “charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.” That little bio requires some explaining for anyone who isn’t up-to-date on basic Dune mythology, but the short version is that it sounds like he’s a bad guy.
Thanks to Covid, one actor played both Cargyll twins in the House Of The Dragon finale
One twin posing as their identical sibling has been a plot point in comedy television and film over the years, but HBO’s House Of The Dragon had their own opportunity for a twin switch up behind the scenes of the familial drama. It happened while filming the finale, when one of the Cargyll twins contracted COVID-19.
What to watch on TV and in theaters from November 7-13
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 4 premieres. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - Weird biopic streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres. The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - Season 2 continues. Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix) - Holmes...
Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster becomes an anthology series at Netflix
Amid public outcry, accusations of exploitation, and crew members disclosing traumatic on-set experiences, Ryan Murphy and Netflix are now announcing the creation of the Monster franchise, spearheaded by Murphy’s popular series on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. According to Deadline, the next two seasons of Monster will “tell the...
Apple TV Plus isn't letting go of Bad Sisters yet, renews the show for a season 2
Apple TV+ knows when it has a good thing on its hands. The streamer has already. with several of its new shows this year, like Severance, Pachinko, Slow Horses, Black Bird, and The Afterparty. The platform has now added more Bad Sisters to its roster, picking up the dark comedy for a second season. Co-created by Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel, the series premiered in August 2022 to critical acclaim, with its finale airing in October. Now, less than a month after season one closed out, Apple TV+ has announced a renewal.
Today in "Why?": Peacock announces 3-part Casey Anthony documentary
We’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel to feed America’s insatiable appetite for stories about terrible people now, aren’t we? Just one day after Netflix announced it would be serving up two more seasons of its extremely popular, extremely controversial, and definitely exploitative Ryan Murphy series, Monster, Peacock has decided to throw its hat in the ring with its very own ill-advised platforming. The lucky winner? Accused child murderer Casey Anthony. Remember her? Yeah... we wish we didn’t have to either.
Jeremy Strong was almost a pre-serum Chris Evans in Captain America
Before he was the perpetually sad-eyed Kendall Roy in the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession, Jeremy Strong was nearly our Steve Rogers... in all things but face. A weird entry in the MCU’s long list of casting “what if’s,” Strong revealed that he almost took on the role of Chris Evans’ pre-Super Soldier Serum body in the 2011 superhero origin story Captain America: The First Avenger. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Armageddon Time actor divulged that when he was “broke” and “needed the money,” he had auditioned to play a less bulked-up version of the hero, with Evan’s face CGI-ed over his own.
The Crown season five controversies explained
As we approach the premiere of the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown, the conversation over the show’s interpretation of real-world events is heating up. Controversy is nothing new for The Crown; its warts-and-all depiction of the inner lives of the British royal family has been a source of irritation for Buckingham Palace and its supporters since the show first premiered. Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan has always asserted that The Crown is a fictional drama and not intended to be taken as unbiased truth. Netflix even added a disclaimer stating as much before the season five trailer on YouTube: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”
8 times Atlanta intersected with the real music world
There have been several shows about the music industry, from period biopics about specific subcultures to flashy soaps that focus on the drama of the business side. The FX series Atlanta—which premiered in 2016 and quickly became the most hilarious, incisive contribution to Black TV of the past decade—shows the organic come-up of local rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), aided by his determined manager and terminally broke cousin Earn (Donald Glover). Created by the Community actor and Childish Gambino rapper, Atlanta serves as both a love letter to southern rap and a magnifying glass pointed toward the mechanics of the culture, digging into how artists, fans, and the industries that interact with both keep the rap game going. Fans and critics have praised the show for its authenticity, thanks in part to the several real-life artists who’ve contributed to the show and even appeared in cameos throughout its six-year run. With the November 10 series finale around the corner, here, in chronological order, are eight times that Atlanta brought the real-life players in the rap industry to the small screen.
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Marvel Studios probably could’ve stopped with Kathryn Hahn when it was assembling the cast of WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven Of Chaos and just made it eight episodes or whatever of her cackling about how fun it is to be mean and explaining lore about how magic works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But no, Marvel and WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer (who is also a writer and executive producer on this) wanted to put other actors in it, even though they didn’t need, and those other actors are interesting, even though they didn’t need to be!
Disney finally gets around to developing an Indiana Jones show
To no one’s surprise, Disney has begun actively developing an Indiana Jones television series for Disney+. Variety reports today that the Mouse House is looking for a writer to bring the world’s most battered archeologist to the small screen and is hosting general meetings with creators who have a take on the most iconic whip-cracking fedora wearer in cinematic history. We assume the lucky writer gets bonus points for taking a story that would fit neatly into a two-hour film and stretching it over a 6-, 8-, or 10-part series. Details are still scant as Disney isn’t sure what kind of show this will be, a prequel, a sequel, a spin-off, or a reboot. But the vital thing to know is that the company has something non-specific in mind, the perfect place to start when reviving a beloved character.
Bowen Yang and Brett Goldstein join Garfield, igniting hope in a weary nation
Sometimes we find ourselves clinging to the smallest sliver of good news, in order to rationalize the ongoing drudge of daily life. This newfound hope burns like a candle in a windowsill, adding warmth and blocking out the surrounding darkness. This newest slice of news comes as Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein join the forthcoming animated Garfield feature, per The Hollywood Reporter, which is such a wonderful dispatch it almost makes you forget that Chris Pratt is voicing the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating feline.
According to James Cameron, we may get five Avatar films, or three, it depends
There’s truly nothing like mapping out four sequels (with a combined budget of $1 b-b-billion) for a film that came out 13 years ago just to tell everyone, “Eh, maybe two are good.” But that’s exactly what James Cameron has done, as he now says there’s a reasonable way for the Avatar franchise to conclude with three films total. The prospect of five Avatar films seemed ambitious from the get-go, and now Cameron appears to understand all the foreseeable roadblocks—the primary one being audiences’ interest.
Ian and Poppy reminisce over Mythic Quest in an exclusivepremiere clip
Rejoice: Mythic Quest is finally back. Apple TV+’s underrated workplace comedy has flown under the radar for far too long (especially in the shadow of the gigantic hit that is Ted Lasso). Co-created by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, MQ is a hilarious and biting comedy set in a fictional video game studio. McElhenney plays egotistical creative director Ian Grimm, whose titular MMORPG game is a success, but the team struggles with an expansion pack. He often clashes with his brilliant—and equally vain—head engineer, Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao).
Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million for Rambo IV in 1988
2008’s Rambo isn’t what most would describe as a “good time at the movies.” It’s not a “chill hang,” nor does it have “vibes.” What it does have are hands being blown off, children being burnt to a crisp, and enough throat rips to make a master like MacGruber jealous. Still, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s fascinating new interview with Stallone, the hyper-violent third sequel is the one Stallone considers his “best action movie.”
A new whodunnit unfolds in the trailer for Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
A new Benoit Blanc case has been slowly peeling away its layers, and now comes into full view with the official trailer for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion begins with a reunion, as tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites a group of old friends to his private Grecian island for a getaway.
A captivating Andor focuses on sacrifice
Andy Serkis, everyone. If this is the last time we see him in Andor, I’ll be sad but beyond grateful for his work as Kino Loy. If Disney+ had launched ten years ago, you better believe Serkis would have been stunt cast as some kind of over-involved CGI gagoo. Instead, he and Diego Luna have been tearing it up in a mini competition over whose eyes can express more conflicting emotions in any single moment, and it’s been a joy to watch. Go back and watch him just before all hell breaks loose: Hands on his head, he shouts, “Hold your positions!” but everything else on his face, in his voice, screams something else. Fear, anticipation, hope, despair—it’s all there.
Shawn Levy might make a Star Wars, but J.D. Dillard is no longer making a Star Wars
For a while now, Disney has been giving out Star Wars movies to directors like Halloween candy, but it’s not until they get home and spend a few months or years opening the wrapper that they find out that there’s really nothing inside. Rian Johnson’s trilogy will never happen, even if he’s still optimistic about it. Last we heard, Taika Waititi was still “trying to write” his Star Wars movie. Patty Jenkins’ X-Wing movie has been indefinitely delayed. Hell, things at Lucasfilm are still in such a pre-planning stage that the studio put together a room of TV writers to try and come up with an idea for a future Star Wars movie. That doesn’t seem like something you’d do if you had a plan.
How Black Panther's Ryan Coogler and Danai Gurira rose to the challenge of Wakanda Forever after Chadwick Boseman's loss
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lands in theaters on November 11 with a lot of expectations, and one very big question: How do you follow up one of the most successful Marvel superhero movies of all time, even with co-writer and director Ryan Coogler at the helm, after the tragic and untimely passing of the first film’s star, Chadwick Boseman?
Viola Davis elected Prime Video's next (onscreen) president
After proving her leadership as a formidable general in The Woman King, Viola Davis is taking her talents to the Oval Office. The actor is set to produce and star in G20, a new Prime Video thriller wherein Davis will play a fictional U.S. leader taking on terrorists at a G20 summit.
