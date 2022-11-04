Read full article on original website
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
fox13news.com
SPCA of Florida holds Auction for Animals this weekend
The SPCA of Florida is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year in Lakeland this weekend. The 30th annual Auction for Animals will be held at the Florida Air Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Tampa Bay counties monitoring increase in RSV cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties are seeing an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their communities, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The increased cases are being monitored in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties, according to the FDOH in...
Tampa Bay-area counties set up sandbag locations in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area prepares for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, surrounding counties are setting up sandbag locations to help with potential flooding. Sandbags could be placed in areas of a home where water is most likely to enter, helping minimize potential damage. Here...
fox13news.com
Heart Gallery in Lutz dozens of smiling faces of children looking for their forever home
LUTZ, Fla. - There are more than 3,000 kids waiting to be adopted in Hillsborough County, and a powerful exhibit at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Lutz is hoping to lower that number. It features dozens of smiling faces looking for their forever home. Every one of the bright-eyed kids...
Hillsborough County transportation referendum fails
TAMPA, Fla. — After what seemed like a never-ending back-and-forth over the Hillsborough County Transportation tax proposal that ended up on the November ballot, the referendum failed Tuesday night, unofficial results show. Hillsborough County voters said no to the 1% transportation tax referendum, which would have approved the raising...
Man dies after ‘disturbance’ in Tampa community
Tampa police are investigating after a man died following a "disturbance" in the Robles Park Community on Tuesday afternoon.
Hillsborough County under local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders have declared a local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its path toward Florida. The order, which is in effect through Nov. 15, gives local emergency managers the ability to assist with storm response and the following recovery efforts. "The...
Mysuncoast.com
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
Hundreds of sandbags handed out at each Polk County distribution site
LAKELAND, Fla — Polk County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, and now, residents are bracing for Tropical Storm Nicole. On Wednesday, the county opened seven sandbag sites to help people guard their homes and businesses against flood waters. "We live in the first floor," Michael Santiago of Lakeland...
fox13news.com
Fire in Largo duplex sends toddler to hospital; fire rescue transports dog to vet
LARGO, Fla. - An early morning fire broke out in a Largo duplex, sending one child to the hospital Tuesday. The fire happened at a single-story duplex in the 2800 block of Oaklawn Avenue before 7 a.m. Largo Fire Rescue said it's unclear what started the fire, which began in...
City of Tampa to close city offices Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, the City of Tampa is closing city offices Thursday. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says the city does not expect to see widespread damage, but residents should still prepare. "I encourage everyone to review their disaster supply kits, and ensure they have...
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area
Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way. Counties in the Tampa Bay area are monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it approaches the East Coast of Florida. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane later this week. Much of Florida's Gulf Coast, including the...
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
Firefighters battle junkyard fire in Palm River
Hillsborough County firefighters battled a junkyard fire in Palm River on Monday evening.
It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close Thursday in preparation for Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area continues its preparations for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has decided to close on Thursday. In a news release Wednesday, the park says the decision was made to close to "ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals" after receiving the latest route of Nicole.
Family grows by four as Pasco County adoption day ceremony returns
“The more you adopt, the feeling gets bigger. And the kids add to it. And at the end of the day, I enjoy every second of it,” said Julio Rodriguez.
Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as homicide
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said officers are trying to find who shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning. Officers said they were called to a shooting on N 11th Street near E Seward Street. When they arrived, officers found a man in his mid-forties who had apparently been shot. Officers said they gave him emergency first aid until first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole
State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
