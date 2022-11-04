ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay counties monitoring increase in RSV cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties are seeing an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their communities, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The increased cases are being monitored in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties, according to the FDOH in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County transportation referendum fails

TAMPA, Fla. — After what seemed like a never-ending back-and-forth over the Hillsborough County Transportation tax proposal that ended up on the November ballot, the referendum failed Tuesday night, unofficial results show. Hillsborough County voters said no to the 1% transportation tax referendum, which would have approved the raising...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

It's National Adoption Month: Local family adopts 4 siblings

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Today is a special day for a handful of families in Pasco and Pinellas counties. Eleven parents finalized the adoption process for 17 children. Courtrooms were filled with excitement, youthful giggles and cheers as papers were signed. And to celebrate, the courthouse welcomed in face painters, balloon artists, activity stations and more to give families the best "gotcha" day possible.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to close Thursday in preparation for Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area continues its preparations for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has decided to close on Thursday. In a news release Wednesday, the park says the decision was made to close to "ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests, and animals" after receiving the latest route of Nicole.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said officers are trying to find who shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning. Officers said they were called to a shooting on N 11th Street near E Seward Street. When they arrived, officers found a man in his mid-forties who had apparently been shot. Officers said they gave him emergency first aid until first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.
TAMPA, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole

State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
