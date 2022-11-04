Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
UI requests $5.8 million for renovation project to west campus recreation fields
The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents for $5.8 million renovations to on-campus west recreation fields. The on-campus west recreation fields, located at 2960 Hawkeye Park Road, Iowa City, IA, includes 12 natural grass fields which can be used for flag football, ultimate frisbee, soccer, lacrosse along with four sand volleyball courts.
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
Daily Iowan
UI seeking Regents approval for three UIHC improvement projects
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is requesting approval from the state Board of Regents this week to add 13 inpatient rooms, create a new Ophthalmology Simulation Lab, and modernize the hospital’s Elevator Bank D. The regents will vote on the $2.3 million proposed project budget funded by...
Daily Iowan
Jon Green, V Fixmer-Oraiz win Johnson County Board of Supervisors seats
Democrats Jon Green and V Fixmer-Oraiz won the two open seats for the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Fixmer-Oraiz won 31.7 percent of the vote and Green won 35 percent of the vote on Tuesday. according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office. The race was called...
After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close
After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Secretary of State calls for ballot recount in two counties
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called for a recount of votes in Warren County and Des Moines County. Pate tweeted at 12:24 a.m. on Wednesday that he is requesting the counties to conduct administrative recounts of ballots. As of Pate’s...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak
The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
Daily Iowan
UI proposes $4.7 million Burge Residence Hall renovations
The University of Iowa plans to renovate student rooms, corridors, and stairwells in Burge Residence Hall, pending approval from the state Board of Regents, according to the capital improvement business transactions report. The UI will propose the $4.7 million budget for the renovations to the regents on Wednesday. The updates...
KCRG.com
Sunshine Circle holds annual sale at Dubuque hospital
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
Daily Iowan
Window that UI student fell through operates normally, university inspection finds
An inspection by the University of Iowa found that the Mayflower Residence Hall window a university student fell through last week is properly working. The student, who is a resident of Mayflower Residence Hall, accidentally fell from the sixth floor of Mayflower on Nov. 3 around 4 a.m. and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were called, and the student was taken to the hospital.
Daily Iowan
Democrat Elinor Levin wins Iowa House District 89
Democrat Elinor Levin beat Republican opponent Jacob Onken for a seat in Iowa House District 89. Levin advanced from the Democratic primary on June 7. According to her website, Levin earned a degree in Secondary Education and English from Cornell College in 2009. After completing college, she moved to Iowa City in 2010.
Daily Iowan
Adam Zabner wins Iowa House District 90
Adam Zabner won the election for Iowa House Representative District 90 on Tuesday after running unopposed. Zabner’s victory is according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website. Zabner won the Democratic nomination for Iowa House 90 in June 2022. Zabner is 23 years old and was...
Daily Iowan
Performing arts boarding school to open in Iowa City
A new performing arts boarding school is opening in downtown Iowa City that will allow young artists from across the country to expand their creative interests. ICON Arts Academy, located at 123 N. Linn St., will be the first of its kind in Iowa and joins a limited number of similar programs in the Midwest, including Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan and Perpich Arts High School in Minnesota.
Daily Iowan
COVID-19 relief funds go to free legal help for Iowans
The University of Iowa helped launch a website with the State Library of Iowa to provide information about the types of law free of charge. The website, called the People’s Law Library of Iowa, was paid for through $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Carissa Vogel, UI Law...
Daily Iowan
‘It should be a safe area:’ Iowa City community responds to fatal H-Bar shooting
Owners of the Iowa City hookah bar H-Bar claim they have been working to increase the safety and security of the bar in light of two recent shootings outside the bar — one of which resulted in a death. A shooting outside of H-Bar on Oct. 23 at around...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center’s new catio gives feline friends an outdoor space
Cats housed at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center now have their own “catio” to spend their days relaxing in. Previously, the cats spent their time inside with their companions in cages. Now, they have the option of sitting in an enclosed outdoor space when potential adopters visit.
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
Daily Iowan
UI, Iowa City’s parking system changed. Here’s what you need to know
Iowa City community members now have a new way to pay for parking after the University of Iowa and the City of Iowa City switched to a new app last month. Both the city and the university changed parking vendors after their contract with the parking app Passport Parking expired.
cbs2iowa.com
Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
KCJJ
New senior housing development will include affordable housing
A new senior housing development in Iowa City will mostly consist of affordable units for individuals 55 and older. The NEX senior housing development project on Herbert Hoover Highway was awarded nearly a million dollars in federal housing tax credits last week. As part of the award, the income and rent restrictions will remain in place for 30 years. The Housing Trust fund of Johnson County is kicking in $720,000 while the city of Iowa City pledged $380,000. Those figures are 30-year loans.
Comments / 0