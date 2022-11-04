Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas at the Greenbrier premieres in White Sulphur Springs
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is fast approaching and what better way to get in the spirit than with a new Christmas movie set right here in Southern West Virginia? The stars of the new Fox Nation movie Christmas at the Greenbrier walked the red carpet Thursday night as the resort […]
Lewisburg: Loving small-town life, but focused on national issues
LEWISBURG – Carla Bundy is standing with a baguette, waiting for her order at Blackwell’s Catering. Bundy has lived in Lewisburg since 1975. She spent all of her working years as an elementary school teacher in the community. But even when she votes for West Virginians, she has national issues like abortion top of mind.
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
Raleigh County Contested House Races
Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
Metro News
Electric offenses will be on display in GW-Princeton matchup
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first round of the 2022 WVSSAC high school football playoffs offers a variety of exciting games, including a matchup between Class AAA No. 5 George Washington and No. 12 Princeton. George Washington enters on a six-game win streak after splitting its first four games. The...
New River Gorge gets new national park superintendent
A new superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has been chosen.
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
wchstv.com
Wild Appalachia: Caving in the Greenbrier Valley
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The Greenbrier Valley is beautiful with rolling pastures and surrounding mountains, but there's another world here, too - an underground world. "I call it cave heaven. I believe the Greenbrier Valley has 4,000-ish caves," Mystik Miller, a cave enthusiast and board member with the...
County buildings in Princeton light up for ‘Operation Green Light’
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A national event for Veterans makes its way to Mercer County! Operation Green Light is an initiative to light up county buildings green in support of Veterans. This is thanks to a new national collaboration by the National Association of Counties. The Mercer County Commission held a ceremony on Monday, November 7, 2022, […]
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
WHSV
Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution, Princeton 2022
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hundreds of veterans lined up in their cars to receive necessities and appreciation at this year’s annual Veteran’s Stand Down and Food Distribution event in Princeton. Supplies handed out included toiletries, clothing and other essentials. 10% of West Virginia’s homeless population identify as a...
Former fiancee testifies for sixth day of Thompson trial
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The mother of two of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s children testified in Raleigh County Circuit Court that Thompson was a good dad and a quiet person who did not raise his voice and did not display anger but who sometimes had “black-out” periods when he consumed alcohol. Thompson’s former supervisor at a Beckley […]
Metro News
WVU to host Virginia Tech Sunday in NCAA Tournament opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With an automatic bid already secured, Monday’s NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show was a was a stress-free event for the the Mountaineers. West Virginia secured their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years with a 1-0, overtime win over TCU Sunday in the Big 12 Tournament final.
WVNT-TV
Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. Leaves on the ground in combination with very low humidity values, recently dry weather and breezy conditions will make for a dangerous setup for brushfires. Thankfully, rain will be returning Friday!
lootpress.com
Ribbon cutting for new Fayetteville Mexican restaurant scheduled for Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new restaurant has entered the Fayetteville food scene! Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen and Cantina has opened its doors to the public and is busy serving up a variety of food and drinks to customers. The new establishment is located off U.S. Route 19 right...
Metro News
Jury visits scene of Beckley murder
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 12-member Raleigh County jury walked through a small Beckley apartment Thursday as part of a murder trial where a 7-year-old autistic boy was killed. Attorneys for the accused, Rashad “Rico” Thompson, requested the on-site visit to Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley. MetroNews reporter Keith Thompson (no relation to the defendant) said jurors saw a small living room and slightly larger kitchen.
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
A special meeting of the Raleigh County Commission has been called
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission have announced intentions to assemble for what is being referred to as a special meeting on Wednesday. Following the convening of commission members for Tuesday’s regular session meeting, the next scheduled meeting of county officials was not set to occur until Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Metro News
Crash claims life in Nicholas County
CANVAS, W.Va. — A North Dakota man was killed in a pick-up truck wreck in Nicholas County Friday morning. According to a Monday afternoon news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Austin Petrey, 24, of Bristol, South Dakota, lost control of his truck head west on state Route 39 near Canvas.
Comments / 0