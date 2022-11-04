Read full article on original website
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Twp. Police Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Involving Pedestrian; Anyone With Information is Asked to Contact Detectives
On Monday, November 7, 2022 at approximately 10:28 pm the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to the area of the 800 Block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42, for a report of a pedestrian laying in the middle of the roadway. Additional information was relayed...
fox29.com
Yeadon Police seek public's help in identifying teenage homicide victim
YEADON, Pa. - The Yeadon Borough Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a teenager who became the victim of a homicide last week. On Friday, November 4, police responded to an incident on the 1400 block of Longacre Boulevard, where they say a teenager was killed. Authorities...
Police investigate shooting in Camden, New Jersey
When officers arrived, they found dozens of shell casing at the scene.
firststateupdate.com
Carjacking Vehicle Recovered, Two Released Without Bond
Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman and recovered a vehicle taken in a carjacking. Officials said on October 30 at approximately 11:37 p.m., police on patrol in the Riverside area observed an occupied vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the day in the area of 22nd and Thatcher Streets.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
Police locate vehicle after woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
southjerseyobserver.com
Philadelphia Man Arrested In Connection With Slaying at Maple Shade Motel
On November 9, 2022, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that a 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the...
Police capture Lancaster man charged with making 'ghost guns'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted since May for the alleged manufacturing of "ghost guns" was apprehended Monday morning, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers announced. Jordan Scott Keys, 30, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess firearms and drug-related offenses stemming from a Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation that began in May, authorities say.
Video shows catalytic converter theft from Giant trucks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police on Monday released surveillance video showing the theft of 24 catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philadelphia.CBS3 first reported on the catalytic converter thefts last month.The video shows several men in dark clothing exiting two cars in a parking lot where the trucks are parked.If you recognize the car or the suspects, you're urged to call police.A spokesperson for Giant declined to comment.
Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9
Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
theeastcountygazette.com
Philadelphia’s Most Wanted’ Arrested by Police in Maine traffic Stop and the drug Found was Seized
On Tuesday, police in Auburn, Maine, apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Pennsylvania. Authorities called Earl Hassan, 43, “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Kittyhawk Avenue at 11 p.m. due to an expired registration. Hassan allegedly provided...
2 teens charged in beating death of elderly man due in court
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for two teenagers charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man in North Philadelphia on Monday. Richard Jones, 15, and Gamara Mosley, 14, face charges in the brutal beating that happened back in June. Authorities say the teens were captured on surveillance video beating 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Mr. Lambert died the day after the attack.
fox29.com
Gunfire in Rhawnhurst hits and kills man while driving; passenger in critical condtion, police say
RHAWNHURST - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a man while he was driving Sunday night. Officials say the shooting happened in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue, around 8 Sunday night. A 25-year-old man was driving a car, when, according to...
Gunman Opens Fire On SEPTA Train Leaving 1 Dead, Another Hurt: Police
One man was dead and a teen was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a SEPTA train, Philadelphia police announced. Shots rang out at around 2:45 p.m. on a Broad Street Line train near Fairmont Avenue in north Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood, the department said. The victim, a 21-year-old black...
Mass shooting in Kensington leaves at least 9 wounded: Report
Reports say a mass shooting left at least nine people wounded in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two of the victims were in critical condition, while the others were in stable condition, NBC10 reported.
WDEL 1150AM
2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night
Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
