nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
NEWARK, DE
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Twp. Police Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Involving Pedestrian; Anyone With Information is Asked to Contact Detectives

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at approximately 10:28 pm the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to the area of the 800 Block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42, for a report of a pedestrian laying in the middle of the roadway. Additional information was relayed...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Yeadon Police seek public's help in identifying teenage homicide victim

YEADON, Pa. - The Yeadon Borough Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a teenager who became the victim of a homicide last week. On Friday, November 4, police responded to an incident on the 1400 block of Longacre Boulevard, where they say a teenager was killed. Authorities...
YEADON, PA
firststateupdate.com

Carjacking Vehicle Recovered, Two Released Without Bond

Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman and recovered a vehicle taken in a carjacking. Officials said on October 30 at approximately 11:37 p.m., police on patrol in the Riverside area observed an occupied vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking earlier in the day in the area of 22nd and Thatcher Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NORRISTOWN, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Connection With Slaying at Maple Shade Motel

On November 9, 2022, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that a 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Police capture Lancaster man charged with making 'ghost guns'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted since May for the alleged manufacturing of "ghost guns" was apprehended Monday morning, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers announced. Jordan Scott Keys, 30, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess firearms and drug-related offenses stemming from a Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation that began in May, authorities say.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Video shows catalytic converter theft from Giant trucks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police on Monday released surveillance video showing the theft of 24 catalytic converters from a fleet of Giant delivery trucks in Southwest Philadelphia.CBS3 first reported on the catalytic converter thefts last month.The video shows several men in dark clothing exiting two cars in a parking lot where the trucks are parked.If you recognize the car or the suspects, you're urged to call police.A spokesperson for Giant declined to comment.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 teens charged in beating death of elderly man due in court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  A preliminary hearing is scheduled for two teenagers charged in the traffic cone beating death of an elderly man in North Philadelphia on Monday. Richard Jones, 15, and Gamara Mosley, 14, face charges in the brutal beating that happened back in June. Authorities say the teens were captured on surveillance video beating 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Mr. Lambert died the day after the attack. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2 teenagers shot in Wilmington Sunday night

Wilmington Police are investigating the shootings of two teenagers Sunday night. According to police, the gunfire was reported in the 600-block of East 10th Street at about 9:49 p.m. A 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a 16-year-old male victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE

