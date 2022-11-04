ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Following sting operation, Tufts Medical Center doctor charged with attempted sex trafficking

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The anesthesiologist allegedly wrote that he was “not in the mood to get arrested today” to an undercover agent.

A Tufts Medical Center doctor was arrested and charged with attempted sex trafficking after allegedly agreeing to pay for sex with an underage girl.

Dr. Sadeq A. Quraishi, an anesthesiologist at the Boston hospital, was reportedly caught by police as part of a sting operation, according to The Boston Globe. After a back-and-forth conversation with an undercover federal agent posing as the mother of a 14-year-old, Quraishi allegedly agreed to pay $250 for sex.

He is being held without bail pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Quraishi allegedly responded to an online ad that appeared to be posted by a woman traveling with “two beautiful flowers that are ready to bloom,” according to an affidavit obtained by the Globe. Prosecutors said Quraishi had a conversation via text message with a Homeland Security agent who said they had two daughters, one a 14-year-old and the other a 12-year-old.

Quraishi allegedly asked the undercover agent if they were a police officer, according to the Globe.

“No way. just trying to make a living best way we know how,” the agent reportedly replied.

In response, Quraishi allegedly wrote that he was “not in the mood to get arrested today.”

After exchanging more messages about sex acts, Quraishi allegedly expressed second thoughts because of the ages of the girls involved.

“I think everyone has fantasies but this seems a little over the top,” he allegedly wrote, according to the Globe.

When the undercover agent said that “it’s all natural,” Quraishi allegedly responded with hesitation about paying for sex with a 16-year-old as opposed to a 14-year-old.

“Would never have done this if you were not so persuasive … Hey you’ve been super nice and I appreciate it … just the age thing is throwing me,” Quraishi allegedly texted. “If you were to tell me she’s 16 or older and just looks young enough to pass off for 14 that would be a different thing.”

Quraishi then allegedly went to a hotel for the arranged encounter. He showed an undercover agent cash on hand and was given a hotel room key, the Globe reported. Quraishi was subsequently arrested, and law enforcement agents found a cell phone on him that matched the one used during the text conversation.

“When we learned today of the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we immediately suspended his medical staff privileges, and he has been placed on leave while we await further information from law enforcement,” Tufts Medical Center said in a statement to the Globe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Ingram Atkinson

After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson

If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Boston

Arrest made after string of separate shootings that left 5 injured, 1 dead in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park

“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is.”. Five people were injured and one killed in three separate shootings that occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. A suspect was arrested in connection with the Dorchester shooting.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Woman, 35, arrested and charged in fatal Harwich stabbing

Aneka Brown is facing charges of manslaughter and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A 35-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Harwich on Monday morning. Police responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 860 Route 28 around 9:15...
HARWICH, MA
Boston

Report: Black youth in Mass. four times more likely to be physically arrested for an alleged offense compared to white peers

Black youth in Massachusetts are over four times more likely to be physically arrested by police, versus receiving a court summons for an alleged offense, compared to their white peers, according to a recent report by the state’s Juvenile Justice Police and Data Board. Latino youth, meanwhile, were almost three times more likely to be physically arrested compared to white youth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Police arrest man for Sunday night shooting in Melrose

Christopher Corcoran is facing multiple assault charges. Police arrested a Melrose man Monday afternoon in connection with a shooting that took place in Melrose Sunday night and left two people injured. Christopher Corcoran, 44, has been charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of...
MELROSE, MA
Boston

Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton

Police are investigating after 38-year-old Raynham resident Ross Copeland was killed. Massachusetts State Police, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, and Taunton police are investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning in Taunton. Taunton police received a 911 call at 1:38 a.m. that a man was bleeding...
TAUNTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy